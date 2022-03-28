Sandra Bullock is taking a break from the world of acting

Sandra Bullock He is one of the great figures of the Hollywood industry and his career knew how to have important highs over time. At the beginning of the 90s, this outstanding professional made an impressive debut in the world of the seventh art with films such as Demolition Man with Sylvester Stallone Speed with Keanu Reeves and the visionary The Net by Irwin Winkler.

The interpreter’s work continued with examples such as Miss Congeniality, The proposal, A possible dream and Bird Box: Blindfolded. Bullock proved at every opportunity that he has talent and something else: charisma. That plus that turns actresses into true figures that seem untouchable. Something similar occurs in cases such as Julia Roberts or Cameron Diaz.

Sandra Bullock and a well deserved break

Already in 2018, after the film of Netflix BirdBox and Ocean’s 8: The Hustlersthe renowned actress put a small stop to her career until she returned to the world of acting in films like Unforgivable and The lost City. This was a first notice of the determination that he finally decided to make for these times. What are we talking about?

Sandra Bullock admitted: “I need to be in the place that makes me happiest” and that condition, at this moment in his life, is maintained by his children. The reality is that the star recognizes that she takes her job “seriously” and when you choose a project “completely dedicated to that”. Today the interpreter stated: “I want to be 24/7 with my babies and family.”

We cannot guarantee how long this hiatus will last in the professional career of Sandra Bullock, who will surely be missed in the film industry, a world in which she left an unappealable mark thanks to all the films she was able to star in and that charisma that we mentioned before and transformed her into one of the true contemporary stars of Hollywood. Sandra, we will be waiting for you!