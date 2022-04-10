Sandra Bullock is temporarily retiring from acting

Sandra Bullock He surprised his fans by announce that he plans to take a break from acting to focus on his family.

During an interview with ‘Entertainment Tonigh’ on the occasion of the promotion of his new film The Lost City who stars alongside Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe, the actress explained that she does not know how long her break will last, but acknowledged that she needs to step back and be “in the place that makes me happiest,” which means more time at home with her children Louis, 12, and Laila, 10.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m on set,” she said, calling her acting career a “24/7” commitment. “And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family.” “That’s where I’ll be for a while,” said the interpreter.

Instead of reading scripts, Bullock said his new to-do list will revolve around his children. “Catering to your every need,” the comedic queen said of her future plans.

Last December, the actress opened up about her experience as a mother during an episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk. “She knew she was going to be a mother, but she knew she wasn’t going to be a mother at a young age,” Bullock said, adding that she was focused on her acting career before deciding to adopt. “That was all I had. That was my joy. I was on a wheel, but it’s hard when society is breathing down your neck and saying, ‘You have to do [la maternidad] in this way'”. He recalled that when Louis was “put into my arms” he was only 10 days old in 2010. “I just knew and said, ‘This is my path.'”

The star of ‘Speed’ and ‘Crash’ also referred to her partner, photographer Bryan Randall, whom she began dating in 2015 when her daughter’s adoption through the foster care system was finalized. Describing him as a “very patient” man and “a saint,” the Oscar winner explained that her boy is “the right human being” to be a part of her family.