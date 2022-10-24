Sandra Bullock is the new streaming queen

It was quite a shock when it was confirmed that The Lost City (2022) would be Sandra Bullock’s last film that we would see for a while, although ironically that did not help its passage through movie theaters increase, since only managed to raise 190.8 million dollars. However, its arrival on streaming was a great success for Prime Video.

Next, you will be able to read some of the most remarkable points, and the most lost, of the film directed by Aaron and Adam Nee (Masters of the Universe); that in Latin America is found available from last October 21 in Star Plus.

The Lost City: a simple but entertaining comedy

First of all, it must be said that the concept of the plot is quite absurd in itself, since a romance novelist is kidnapped by a crazy millionaire, who asks her to decipher a code to find the Lost City; so the cover model for her books ends up on a crazy rescue mission where everything goes wrong.

However, both Bullock (who again shares the screen with Oscar Nuñez, with whom he worked 13 years ago on The Proposal) and Channing Tatum They know how to get the most out of history.which knows how to harmoniously combine combat and action scenes, with those of comedy, romance, and even sexual tension, since the actor who starred in Dog: A Wild Ride (2022), makes it clear that his great attributes go far beyond his acting skills.

Channing Tatum confessed to feeling uncomfortable because the nude scene was two pages long in the script. / Juice Mobile

Out of that, Daniel Radcliffe is the genuine MVP of the film, delivering a well-executed, multi-faceted performance, in which you ‘buy’ her obsession with finding antique jewelry; which, ironically, ends up offering a nice reflection, but which has become a cliché in the adventure genre.

The bad of The Lost City

To tell the truth, the main problem with the film written by Oren Uziel, Dana Fox and Adam Nee himself, is that feels lacking in a climaxwhich in turn is a reflection of the poor ‘treasure hunt’ that arises, since the plot lends itself to a film in the style of The Legend of the Lost Treasure (2004), but instead that remains in a background due to the emphasis on the relationship of the protagonists.

Beyond that, The Lost City is a film that plays it safe, quite reminiscent of Armed and Dangerous (another Sandra Bullock project), where the key is a humor that borders on the absurd, but that meets the objective of making people laugh, while combining slightly grotesque scenes that would not be expected in the story, resulting in a film that is not revolutionary, but it does maintain iconic and memorable moments. @worldwide