Sandra Bullock Jokes She’d Return For Another ‘Speed’ Movie If Daniel Radcliffe Directs It

James 7 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 63 Views

Sandra Bullock returns to the action film genre with her latest film, The lost City. Prior to this, her most famous role in an action movie was in Speed. While the first Speed got a lot of love from fans Speed ​​2: Cruise Control doesn’t have the same fan base. Bullock says that the only way he would return for a speed 3 would be if her co-star Daniel Radcliffe directed.

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves try to stop an exploding bus in ‘Speed’

First Speed It is one of the best action movies of the 90s. The movie stars Reeves as a policeman who has to stop a bus connected to a bomb. The problem is that if the bus goes below 50 miles per hour, the bomb detonates. Bullock plays a passenger who helps Reeves keep the bus above the speed limit.

