Sandra Bullock Jokes She’d Return For Another ‘Speed’ Movie If Daniel Radcliffe Directs It

Sandra Bullock returns to the action film genre with her latest film, The lost City. Prior to this, her most famous role in an action movie was in Speed. While the first Speed got a lot of love from fans Speed ​​2: Cruise Control doesn’t have the same fan base. Bullock says that the only way he would return for a speed 3 would be if her co-star Daniel Radcliffe directed.

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves try to stop an exploding bus in ‘Speed’

Sandra Bullock | Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

First Speed It is one of the best action movies of the 90s. The movie stars Reeves as a policeman who has to stop a bus connected to a bomb. The problem is that if the bus goes below 50 miles per hour, the bomb detonates. Bullock plays a passenger who helps Reeves keep the bus above the speed limit.

Critics and audiences loved this action movie. on rotten tomatoes, Speed it has a critic score of 94% and an audience score of 76%. The film also did well at the box office, grossing more than $350 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. To this day, it is considered one of the best films in Reeves and Bullock’s careers.

The sequel, Speed ​​2: Cruise Control, did not have the same reception. While it wasn’t a box office flop, it has an abysmal 4% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Reeves seems to have known that this movie might have been dead in the water since he didn’t come back.

Sandra Bullock Will Only Return For Another ‘Speed’ Movie If Daniel Radcliffe Directs It

Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe co-star in the new adventure film, The lost City. In an interview with Fox 5 New York’s Rosanna Scotto, she asks Bullock if there are any sequels she would consider returning for, to which she jokingly replies with speed 3. Radcliffe steps in and says that he and his friends have already thought of ideas for this.

“yesspeed 3: horsepower. My friends have been proposing to me,” Radcliffe joked.

“If Daniel directed Speed ​​3: Horsepower…” Bullock joked around with his co-star.

Radcliffe responds by saying that he “would love” to direct Bullock, while Bullock imitates him as a director, imagining him as a dapper director who wears a “monocle” and “vest with lots of pockets”.

Sandra Bullock calls ‘Speed ​​2′ her most ’embarrassing’ movie

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jd–b4kZicQ?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

During another interview with Radcliffe for Toofab, the two were asked if there were any roles they were embarrassed to play, which they later accepted. Bullock says she’s “still embarrassed” about speed 2 and no one came near him.

“You blew me away with the fans who came later. [part of the question]Bullock replied. “I have one that no one went near and I’m still embarrassed that I went in. It’s called ‘Speed ​​2’. I have been very eloquent about it. Has no sense. slow boat. Going slowly towards an island.

Radcliffe tries to be encouraging, saying the film has some “cult love” to it, but Bullock didn’t buy any of it.

“Too quiet. Like 5 people,” Bullock said. “Him and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat heading towards the little island.”

Bullock and Radcliffe star The lost City which is now in theaters.

RELATED: Why Sandra Bullock Movies Could ‘Pause’ After ‘The Lost City’