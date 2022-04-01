Sandra Bullock knows how to keep her hair long and curly at 50

Although bobs and pixies will always be a classic from the 1950s, we are experiencing a real boom in curls and impeccable curly haircuts and trends in recent years: the latest example is Sandra Bullock’s long curly hair in the presentation of The Lost City. In our opinion, and with permission from Andie MacDowell, we have rarely seen an actress wear her hair long with curls this beautiful. Yes, it takes a series of care to show them off in all their fullness.

And we can verify that the protagonist of Speed he has the most inspiring long curly haircut. And you will wonder what that cut is like. With elastic and shiny curls, at full volume and with spectacular color. Because Sandra Bullock has decided to add a touch of lighter brown highlights to give more light to her dark brown hair.

Sandra Bullock showing off her new extra-long curly hair at the premiere of “The Lost City.”GTres Online.

So if you have curly hair and you’re over 50, there’s nothing like wearing a modern haircut for long hair like Sandra and her cascade of stunning curls. And it is that the spring of 2022 will be the most cool for you if you decide on this cut and for wearing your hair like this.

Sandra Bullock accompanies her long curly hair with luminous brown highlights that enhance her skin tone and refresh her face.GTres Online.

And it is that more and more we see women over fifty wearing a beautiful mane with curls that fall all over your back. From Sarah Jessica Parker, to Nicole Kidman… and the list keeps growing. Because the clichés that a mature woman should cut her hair at this age are breaking down and that is what Sandra Bullock has come to tell us. And long curly hair is called to be a trend and a revolution this season. Because in addition, this type of hair not only projects a new image, it is the reflection of how a woman feels empowered and without stereotypes. In addition, we give you the keys to the curly method that Sandra Bullock will surely follow.

The keys to Sandra Bullock’s curly method

To maintain curls as beautiful as the ones Sandra Bullock wears, first of all, nothing like following a good curly care routine. First of all, opt for very moisturizing hair products that allow you to recover the curl, such as masks (for a longer care routine), conditioners (for a shorter routine after applying the shampoo) and leave-in hair products or without rinsing with argon oil, shea… And of course, go for a dry cut and a good drying with thermal protector to avoid frizz, diffuser and good brushing.

