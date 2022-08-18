Sandra Bullock may have won the Oscar for ‘The Blind Side’ but a key person in history hates her

The Blind Side (A possible dream) it was a joy for Sandra Bullock. Thanks to this title about the life of the American football player Michael Oherthe actress managed to win the Oscar for Best Actress in 2010, an award she won after playing Leigh Anne Tuohy and represent the good relationship and commitment he had with the athlete and his career. Her success was overshadowed when a little later the infidelities of Jesse James, her ex-husband, came to light, which led the actress to move away from the media spotlight and not enjoy first-hand the repercussion that the Academy Award gave her. from Hollywood.

However, with his return to the top with Gravity, it was shown that her star status was not going to go out so easily no matter how much she was muddied by issues unrelated to her profession or by taking a short break. And we are talking about the classic actress of the 90s and 2000s as Speed, Miss Special Agent or the also Oscar-winning Crashwhat with The Blindside reaffirmed its interpretive strength and consolidated itself as a safe bet in the industry.

And so we have continued to see it to this day, since this 2022 we already saw that, with the box office still at half gas due to the pandemic, it achieved a new success thanks to The lost City. However, while Bullock’s career was enhanced by The Blindside, the same cannot be said for the real protagonist of this story.

Sandra Bullock after winning the Oscar for ‘The Blind Side (A Possible Dream)’ in March 2010 (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

If we remember, this drama directed by John Lee Hancock explored how Michael Oher went from being a homeless youth to enjoying a privileged life in sport thanks to the support of the Touhy family, who adopted him and put everything on his part to lead him to success. His childhood was spent on the street, he was in numerous shelters and it was not until this family gave him a personal tutor and he improved his studies when he managed to get to university and find a place in sports.

The film hit theaters in 2009, when Oher had just signed with the Baltimore Ravens and was slowly making his way up the football ladder. But the fact that his story had the loudspeaker of this Oscar-winning title changed things for this figure, who did not take well the approach of The Blindside nor the reactions it triggered.

Read more

In an interview with ESPN in 2015, Oher said that people began to associate his achievements with the support of the Touhy, not his skills on the field of play, which was not to his liking. “People look at me and take things away from me for a movie. They don’t really see the skills and the type of player I am. That’s why they demote me so much, for something off the field.”he affirmed to the medium. “These things, calling me a failure, people saying if I can play or not… that has nothing to do with football. It’s something else off the field. That’s why I don’t like that movie… That’s why people criticize me. That’s why people look at me in every play.”keep going.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see an Instagram post that is not available due to your privacy preferences

The same nuanced in his book I Beat the Odds: From Homelessness, The Blind Side, and Beyond. “I watched those scenes thinking, ‘No, that’s not me at all! I’ve been studying – really studying – the game since I was a kid. That was my main problem with the movie.”. And it is not an opinion in which I am alone, since over the years there have been many publications, such as The Daily Beast in 2017, that have talked about The Blindside as a stark example of Hollywood’s perpetuation of the white savior narrativedetracting from the effort and skills of a figure like Oather.

In the end, the fact that Bullock took all the cake of success while the real protagonist of the story lived through this hard setback only clarifies this point of view. Also, Oather experienced a considerable decline in his career after the arrival in theaters of The Blindside. But, although the athlete insists on relating it to the impact of this drama, which managed to raise a considerable amount of 309.23 million dollars worldwide, many other external factors should also be assessed.

And it is that his stagnation in the sport came from the hand of an injury in 2014, when after signing with the Tennessee Titans he could only play 11 games after breaking a toe and the team released him from the contract at the end of the season. Currently he continues to play for the Carolina Panthers, but he continues to clarify that all his movements are analyzed with a magnifying glass. “That has taken away my football. That’s why people criticize me. That’s why people look at me in every play”, he also pointed out in his speech with ESPN about the presentation of his story in The Blindside.

His statements throughout all these years have not gone unnoticed by the film team. In fact, Quinton Aaron, the actor who played him on the big screen, tried to make him see the positive side of his story having the loudspeaker of an Oscar-winning Hollywood production.. “At some point you have to realize how many people’s lives this movie has touched in a positive, uplifting and inspiring way”Aaron said in an interview with TMZ in 2015. “At the end of the day, bro, you’re a millionaire, you’re famous, you’re a Super Bowl champion, you have an amazing family that loves you, friends, fans and teammates.”

However, seeing performers like Sandra Bullock achieve massive success with her story while her professional life stalled makes her disgust understandable. Between the fact that it was easy to find Hollywood stereotypes in The Blindsidethat his career was not going through a good time and that inevitably a greater interest in his figure was generated, it is understandable that their perception became so negative.

More stories that may interest you: