Sandra Bullock: Meet the exclusive garage of the actiz

Surely you have ever seen a Sandra Bullock movie and you were fascinated by her performance. Now be delighted with her car collection.

April 27, 2022 4:46 p.m.

The actress Sandra Bullock It is recognized throughout the world for its successes on the big screen. A fruitful career that every actress wants to reach. However, she is an artist who does not show her private life and luxuries.

in the world of Hollywood it is common to hear about the cars of an actress or models, but it is not the case of Sandra, she has a very away from paparazzi and cameras. But that does not mean that it does not have an exclusive garage, of which brands such as Mercedes Benzamong other…

1: Mercedes-Benz GL550

Sandra Bullock and her German SUV

East large suv of the German brand combines elegance, comfort and sportiness, this model is famous for having a 8 cylinders in Vwhich develops 435 horse power. The price is around 111,850 euros.

2: Range Rover Sport

Range Rover by Sandra Bullock

It seems repetitive but the name of this vehicle is Range Rover Sportsbelongs to the segment SUVs mediumthe peculiarity of this car is that all its body is made of aluminum, which makes it lighter and more resistant to shocks. Inside the hood there is a driving plant equipped with a V8 to gasoline that develops 525 horsepower.

Bullock’s taste for Premium SUVs is notorious, these cars are emblems of both brands for combining elegance, robustness and versatility when driving.