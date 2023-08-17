Sandra Bullock: Michael Oher’s complaint could jeopardize 59-year-old actress’ Oscar Use

There’s no doubt these weeks are tough the brilliant sandra bullock, And that after the loss of the 59-year-old actress his partner Brian Randall Due to an advanced disease, the complaint of one of the main characters of the movie “An Impossible Dream” has tarnished the honor of the Hollywood celebrity. Will he be in danger of losing his Oscar?

As we well know, the death of her partner has saddened Sandra Bullock’s present. However, the actress of hits like “The Proposal,” “Gravity” and “The Lost City” has been involved in another case of great media buzz, though not exactly a positive one.

What’s more, Bullock was labeled a fraud by various social network followers for the movie “A Possible Dream,” a movie about a young man who plays NFL star while dealing with family abandonment in the middle of the night. wants to be But what really happened?

Sandra Bullock lost her boyfriend, Brian Randall, who was battling an illness (Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP)

It is learned that Michael Oher, upon whom the original story is based, has denounced that the entire plot shown on the tape is a blatant lie made up by the Tuohy family and never adopted, as shown in the footage starring Bullock. Is.

Sandra Bullock and the complaint of “a possible dream”

If we look back, we’ll remember that “A Possible Dream” was released in mid-2009. That film chronicled Michael Oher’s teenage life as well as other parts of the story before he became an American football player.

However, all the legacy and accolades the film has received may come to a halt after the complaint Ohr pointed out a few days back. According to the former NFL figure, he was never adopted by the family and they were the ones who received thousands of dollars for his image.

In this sense, Sandra Bullock, who won an Oscar for giving life to Leigh Anne Tuohy on tape, has been labeled a fraud and various users have demanded that she return her Academy Award after knowing the full truth of this controversial matter. “Sandra Bullock must return the gold statuette”, “You don’t deserve that Oscar”, “Return the award”There were some comments made on social networks.

Sandra Bullock gained recognition for her role in the said film (Photo: Warner Bros.)

It didn’t take long to come to the rescue of the American actress, as her colleague and friend Quinton Aaron appeared on the social network to defend her against all the allegations against her. “She put in a great performance and shouldn’t be swayed by something that has nothing to do with her”,

To date, neither Bullock nor the film’s production company have come forward to testify following Ohr’s complaint. Of course, right now all the networks are requesting that Bullock be the person to return her award she won in early 2010, once and for all.

Is Sandra Bullock in danger of losing her Oscar? what do we know

While it is unlikely that Bullock will give up his golden statuette, we must stress that over the years a code of conduct has been established at the Academy. Regulation says, written by the members themselves. “There is no place in academia for anyone who abuses their power in a way that violates basic principles of moral integrity. The Academy categorically opposes any form of abuse, harassment or discrimination on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, disability, age, religion or nationality.”,

Sandra Bullock at the premiere of “Our Brand Is Crisis” on October 26, 2015 in Hollywood, California (Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP)

Along these lines, and considering that the “Bird Box: Blind” actress has done nothing wrong for her role, the risk of returning her Oscar in 2010 is slim. Of course, there have been many stars who chose to return their statues to the organization, such as Marlon Brando, George C. Scott and screenwriter Dudley Nichols who chose to decline the award.