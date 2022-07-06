Sandra Bullock movies that few know: from thrillers to police comedies | Entertainment Cinema and Series
That is why here we remember the actress’s films that are little known, although they are not very entertaining for that reason.
‘Premonitions’ (2007)
Here the actress plays the role of a housewife named Linda Hanson, who predicts the death of her husband and daughters due to a car accident.
From then on, strange events are triggered in his life so that he can avoid the accident and not lose his loved ones.
‘A possible dream’ (2009)
In this film based on true events, Bullock plays Leigh Anne Tubidy, an interior designer who takes in her son’s teammate, Michael Oher, because her family situation is difficult.
After adopting him, the woman and her husband are the subject of an investigation for alleged influence peddling, as the boy’s predisposition to choose an athletic scholarship at the University of Mississippi (Leight’s alma mater) draws the attention of several recruiters.
Perhaps this film does have a hint of romance, but it is not the central axis of the script.
In ’28 Days’ Sandra Bullock commissions Gwen Cummings, an alcoholic journalist who enters a rehabilitation clinic after ruining her sister’s wedding due to her drinking problems.
Once in the institution, she gets to know herself, face the traumas that led her to her addiction and learn from the experiences of others to improve herself.
‘Armed and dangerous’ (2013)
Without a doubt, the American actress has a gift for comedy and this film is proof of it.
Her co-star is Melissa McCarthy and they both play two cops with opposite personalities who must work together to catch a powerful drug trafficker.
The Mexican Demián Bichir appears in this comedy film and, according to the IMDB portal, it was a success at the box office, grossing $230 million dollars (taking into account its budget of only 43 million).
‘Deadly Calculation’ (2002)
Bullock shared credits with Ryan Gosling and Michael Pitt in this thriller about two high school students who decide to murder a woman to find out what it feels like to deprive someone of their life.
Later they set up false clues to frame the school’s janitor, although the agent will realize the inconsistencies and go after the real culprits.
‘Bir Box’, the film released exclusively for the Netflix platform, could not be missing from Sandra Bullock’s list of films.
It is the film adaptation of the book with the same name. The plot tells how a woman named Malorie tries to survive a post-apocalyptic world that is attacked by strange beings that alter the psyche of people through sight.
And all this while trying to raise two young children.
‘Unforgivable’ (2021)
In addition to working as a producer, the interpreter also stars in this film in which she shows how a former inmate tries to rebuild her life after serving her sentence.
Of course, it will not be easy, because prejudice and criticism will haunt her at all times, even from those who used to be closest to her.