Sandra Bullock once joked that Meryl Streep was trash when they were vying for the same Oscar.

Meryl Streep is a multiple Academy Award winner with several nominations to her name. But when Sandra Bullock and Streep were nominated for the same Oscar, Bullock couldn’t help but take a playful jab at her competition.

2010 was an interesting awards year for both Streep and Bullock. The two gave critically acclaimed performances in their films. Julie & Julia Y The blind side respectively. The competition was so close between them that they both won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a tie.

“This is nonsense,” Bullock once joked about the draw according to Access.

Sandra Bullock and Meryl Streep found themselves in competition again when they were both nominated for the same Oscar. Both were considered for the Best Leading Actress category for the same films. However, unlike the Critics’ Choice Awards, only one of them could take home the award.

Because of this, Bullock let Streep know that she was determined to be the winner.

“Well first I left him an email that he needed to watch his back. And then he sent me Dead Orchids. Then I sent him a case of Jack Daniels and some beer and said, ‘We needed to toast the garbage.’ Which means she’s trash. That we all know Meryl’s white trash. So, we have a very loving, sometimes thorny relationship that keeps things on fire. We like it that way,” Bullock once joked to the Associated Press.

Who won between Meryl Streep and Sandra Bullock?

Bullock kept his word and ended up taking home his first Oscar for The Blind Side. It was a role I didn’t even expect to be nominated for.

“I was literally asleep when the phone rang. I don’t think so [anyone] you expect it, but if they do, how good it must feel when they get it. I just didn’t want to be one of those people who, when she didn’t come along, suddenly got squashed where I set everything up for this moment,” Bullock once said in an interview with She Knows.

The nomination was especially important for the star of Speed that he saw that his hard work paid off.

“I know I work very hard. But just because you work really hard doesn’t mean the elements come together. I am always surprised and very happy, and it is always unexpected for me that I expect to fail. That’s why I work even harder. Does anyone expect a nomination? I certainly didn’t,” she continued. “Certain (other award nominations) happened and then I think this would be when the backlash happens. This is when it gets ugly. You think this has been good and that I had a good trip.”

Sandra Bullock won an Oscar and a Razzie in the same year

Although Bullock was honored with one of Hollywood’s most coveted awards, she was also nominated for a Razzie that same year. She ended up winning the worst actress award for the 2009 comedy all about Steve and accepted the award in person. But it was an award that the actor Bullet train he didn’t mind winning.

“The universe is balanced. It makes sure you don’t have too big of a head. I love it, I had a great time at the Razzies. I still think they made a mistake, ”he joked in an interview on Oprah.

