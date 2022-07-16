Sandra Bullock once stopped doing rom-coms because she felt they were ‘terrible’

ads

Sandra Bullock has starred in many films in her long and storied career. But romantic comedy movies were very familiar to Shock star, which helped raise her profile.

However, Bullock once shared that he no longer wanted to do romantic comedies after he started hating the genre.

Sandra Bullock once explained why big-budget rom-coms weren’t selling in theaters anymore.

Sandra Bullock | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bullock is known for starring in several successful and memorable romantic comedies. movies like Forces of nature Y miss Sympathy are all notable contributions to Bullock’s filmography. But big-budget rom-coms may not be as popular as they used to be. Bullock noted this trend and discussed what might have changed for romantic comedies over the years.

Speaking to the New York Times, Bullock shared his belief that romantic comedies became underrated and negatively perceived over time.

“But when you go back to the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s, anything with a comedy-adventure base that also had romance wasn’t sidelined like it is now,” Bullock said.

The Oscar winner also claimed that sexism played a role in the downfall of big-budget romantic comedies.

“I think that when everything turned to the very masculine action adventure, women were relegated to the arm or the damsel in distress. Then when the rom-coms came along, she was always like, ‘Oh, we’re going to let the women come back, but it’s going to be this formula that we like, and it can’t be too edgy,'” she said. additional.

Sandra Bullock promised to stop doing rom-coms because they were ‘terrible’

Bullock has long maintained that the quality of romantic comedies was sinking even while he was still starring in them. In a 2009 interview, when she was the star of The proposal, Bullock promised to avoid romantic comedies.

“I stopped making them, how many years ago? They’re terrible, they’re bad, and they’re not funny,” she once said according to The Age.

She felt that Hollywood writers were not writing well for women in romantic comedies at the time. Still, Bullock made an exception for The proposalwhich she saw as different from typical romantic comedies.

“I don’t call this a romantic comedy,” he said. “[The movie] It reminds me of movies from the 1930s and 1940s where there was a landscape, a story, and drama was allowed, and you can’t have good comedy without drama.”

Why Sandra Bullock Will Only Do Comedies Later in Her Career

Sandra Bullock recently starred in the Netflix drama the unforgivable with Viola Davis. Although it was a return to Bullock’s more dramatic roots, it was only temporary. In an interview with Q’s Tom Power, Bullock shared that she would stick strictly to comedies afterward. the unforgivable.

“I will never do a drama again,” Bullock said. “I just want to do my comedy. I’m going back to comedy. And I’m going to fight for it and I’m going to enjoy it.”

Bullock acknowledged that comedy was different for her than drama. For the actor, comedy really required a good co-star to bring out the best in everyone in the genre.

“It really does take a town to make comedy work, at least for me,” he continued. “I need a great partner in front of me to play ball.”

