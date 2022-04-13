Sandra Bullock praises Daniel Radcliffe: “He is a brilliant actor”

Sandra Bullock is the protagonist and producer of the action comedy “Lost City”, which entered the US billboard on March 25 but will premiere in Latin America on April 21.

Sandra plays Loretaa writer of historical novels that she seasons with a strong dose of sex and who is kidnapped by an extravagant millionaire named Abigail Fairfax.

“The fabulous Daniel Radcliffe plays our villainbut the brilliance of our villain is that he has to be the most kind, seductive, normal, healthy, handsome and not at all threatening at the beginning, ”explained the Oscar-winning actress.

“And little by little you see it reveal itself,” he added.

Daniel Radcliffe as Abigail Fairfax in “The Lost City.” Photo: courtesy Paramount Pictures

The qualities of Daniel Radcliffe according to Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock has a pretty positive opinion of Daniel Radcliffe. His eyes have been his greatest expressive quality for the role of the villain in “The Lost City.”

“Daniel has these fierce blue eyes plus the sweetest, most seductive pair of eyes. And when he starts to get crazy, his transformation into the evil part of Fairfax is very terrifying.”.

Daniel Radcliffe, who is now 33 years old but who has starred since he was 11 in the saga of “Harry Potter”, he is “a brilliant actor who we watched grow up in front of us,” says Sandra. “For me, the most exciting character in this film, well, the one that will be the most exciting for the audience, is the Daniel Radcliffe that he is now, that no one is going to expect”.

He added: “His enthusiasm is contagious. He is very meticulous. If anyone was unprepared for this movie, it was me and Channing (Co-star Tatum), and if anyone was overprepared, it was Daniel.”

You can watch the trailer here