Sandra Bullock put one of her Malibu properties up for rent

the renowned actress Sandra Bullock recently announced his retirement from actingthis after a year as the protagonist of films that will never be forgotten.

Now it has been reported that the actress intends to activate the properties she bought in recent years so that they generate money for her. That is why he rented a house he owns in MalibuCalif.

According to some media the house is available for $30,000 per month and although it does not offer too many luxuries, it is an ideal option to spend pleasant days in front of the sea.

Bullock purchased this property, which was built in 1958, in 2020 for $5.3 million.

Interested parties may enjoy 1,300 square feet distributed in two bedrooms, two bathrooms, hall, kitchen, living room and other amenities.

From every room in the house you have an excellent view of the beach. Likewise, the main room has a private terrace where tenants can enjoy the sound of the sea, its breeze and smell.

On the common terrace there is a fire pit, barbecue area and spa.

The American actress had already warned everyone about her possible retirement, this she did during the premiere of the movie ‘The Lost City’. Nothing was confirmed until now that she made an official announcement during an interview.

In this conversation Bullock said, “I don’t want to be at the mercy of anyone’s agenda other than myself. I am exhausted, I am so tired that I cannot make healthy, intelligent decisions and I have to accept it.

During her career, Bullock participated in more or less 50 films and was even recognized with an Oscar Award. Among her most iconic and well-known films are: ‘Miss Sympathy’, ‘The Proposal’, ‘Gravity’, ‘Bird Box: Blindly’ and ‘A Possible Dream’, the film that won her an Oscar for Best Actress .

