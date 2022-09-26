Sandra Bullock puts her ranch up for sale for $6 million

The actress Sandra Bullock He wants to venture into the business world, so he has put up for sale one of his most famous ranches, acquired more than 15 years ago.

The ostentatious ranch of Sandra Bullock

The property it’s located in Valley Center north county San Diegoin California, USA and has an extension of 3 lots of 91 acres, where in addition to serving as land for a stable and chicken coop, harvest some fruits like avocados.



As you remember, the place was bought in 2007 for 2.7 million dollars and its current price is valued at 6 million dollars.

In addition, of these lands the protagonist of “Miss Congeniality” owns 17 properties between residences and businesses.

It should be noted that the star of Hollywood has recently sold an apartment in The Angels valued at 4.5 million dollars, so you want to invest in new projects.

Sandra Bullock walks away from acting

the actress of “The proposal” He surprised all his followers by announcing that due to health issues he would take a break from his film work. Bullock suffers from Down syndrome. burnout.

“I am in burnout. I am so tired and I am not able to make healthy and intelligent decisions and I know it”, confessed the artist in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

This illness that implies her physical and mental exhaustion forced her to make some changes in her life. Therefore, the Oscar winner stated that she wants to spend much more time with her family.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m on set… I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’ll be for a while.”