Sandra Bullock recalled the traumatic experience that changed her life

At 57 years old, Sandra Bullock It is consolidated in the world of entertainment and wherever it goes it attracts attention. An example of this was her attendance at the official premiere of her latest project, ‘the lost city‘, and she turned heads wearing a bright pink tulle and rhinestone dress, from Lebanese Elie Saab’s Spring/Summer 2022 Couture collection, and long black leather boots that shocked everyone and gave her look a rocker twist. of Princess.

Recently, the protagonist of Miss Special Agent, Gravity or Speed ​​also made headlines by announcing her temporary retirement from the cinema to dedicate herself entirely to the motherhood of her adopted children louis and Laila.

But not everything in the life of a celebrity is rosy, and he proved it bullock remembering the traumatic episode that marked her forever.

His testimony was shared during his visit to Red table talk, a program presented by Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

There, the winner of a Oscar and a Golden Globe narrated the moment in which a man broke into his house in the exclusive neighborhood of Bel-Air (Los Angeles). The actress explained that the man was arrested while he was still inside her home, but that the nightmare did not end with the intervention of the police, since the fear never went away. “I wasn’t the same after then. I was completely stunned!” she acknowledged.

The interpreter recalled that it all started when she returned home after enjoying a dinner. At that time a man named Joshua James Corbett He was ringing the bell and, in the absence of answers, he slipped into the mansion through the terrace. The 57-year-old actress’s reaction was to hide in the closet while she called the police for help and she thought to herself that “this is not going to end well”. Although she had bad feelings, she was reassured by the fact that her son louis bard He wasn’t with her at the time.

Sandra herself has explained that since she adopted him in the summer of 2010, when the boy was about to turn a year old, it was the first time that the little boy spent the night out: “He stayed to sleep at our nanny’s house, she knew that I had an appointment and would be home late. I was glad he wasn’t there when it all happened because if louis Had I been home, it would have changed our destiny forever.”

Although there was no personal damage, as indicated by the notes that the investigators found and the firearms that he had in his home, the aggressor intended to sexually attack the actress.

As a result of that episode, the actress admitted that she cannot be alone at home and needed psychological help to assimilate it. bullockdiagnosed with a severe post-traumatic stress disorder, was attending specialized psychotherapy in this type of case.

Four years later, her assailant James Corbett committed suicide barricaded himself in his house in the La Crescenda neighborhood, after an altercation with the police. He had previously been sentenced to five years of probation, to receive treatment in a mental health center and had a restraining order against sandra for ten years. ”

I got so bad that I thought I was going to die,” confessed the celebrity when talking about the feelings that invaded him when he learned of the assailant’s outcome.