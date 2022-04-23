Sandra Bullock regrets this movie: “I’m ashamed to have been” | Film and Television

Sandra Bullock is immersed in the promotion of its new project, The Lost City of D (The lost City), which will come out next April 13th on the screens of our country. This is the new comedy and action production in which we will also see other familiar faces such as those of Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum They will have a very important role in the film.

In fact, Sandra has been the protagonist of funny headlines that have been published. The last and most recent has been to reveal which has been the film that embarrasses her the most. She thus she has confessed it in an interview with toofab on March 21, where his teammates Daniel Radcliffe and Channing Tatum were also present.

The new “golden trio” of Daniel Radcliffe, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, who will star in “The Lost City”, a comedy adventure in the Radcliffe kidnap Sandra Bullock because it is thought that she can help him find a lost treasure. pic.twitter.com/WJH5Z2whrZ — Severus Snape 🐍 (@ProfessorSnape) March 19, 2022

“I wish I hadn’t made that movie”

“There is a movie from which I still I am ashamed having been: Speed ​​2‘ Bullock starts to say. ‘It doesn’t make sense. A very slow ship slowly approaching an island. I wish I hadn’t made that movie and no fans saw it,” added the actress.

The movie in question is Speed ​​2: Cruise Controlwhich premiered in 1997 and was directed by Jan de Bontwho also directed Speedstarring Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock and Dennis Hoper. The latter became a worldwide success. She has even been the winner of two Oscars and BAFTAs, among other awards.

The Lost City reveals behind-the-scenes action scenes https://t.co/spY3tXfw4T Brilliant but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic locales in her popular romance-adventure novels starring the dashing… pic.twitter.com/nNhf9UQLlp – Versus Media Mexico (@VersusMex) March 23, 2022

However, its sequel Speed ​​2 it was not very successful. She was the worst valued, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and the one with the worst audience. The plot centered on a luxury cruise ship and Sandra Bullock was brought back to produce. However, her partner Keanu rejected the idea of ​​returning to a second part of the film. as collected The Independentthe actor explained the reason: “An ocean liner? I had a feeling it wasn’t right.”

But Sandra did not have “the same luck”. And you, what do you think of the movie that Sandra Bullock is ashamed of?