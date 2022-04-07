Sandra Bullock reinvents the tailored suit trend 2022

the last look of Sandra Bullock on the red carpet had a high impact: it reinvented the suit tailor with a design resource and in full color. American actress of 57 years He is not a regular at Hollywood events, but every time he steps on the red carpet, he does so with a lot of personality and style. He did so at the premiere of his latest film, “The Lost City”, at the Cineworld in Leicester Square, London.

Sandra Bullock is “Miss Congeniality” and a fashion reference.

Sandra Bullock chose for the occasion a suit tailor who reinvented through an ideal item to be inspired and apply to a perfect style for women over 50 who want to look elegant and bold. What the “Top Speed” and “Miss Congeniality” star did was wear a suit tailor signed by Carolina Herrera that included two colored strips that made a spectacular cape.

The tailored suit reinvented by Carolina Herrera that Sandra Bullock chose.

A super original design that caught the eye at the brand’s fall-winter 2022/2023 collection parade -last February, in New York- and that Sandra Bullock took it to another level.

It is a style that empowers and fills the wearer with color, since it consists of intervening a classic suit suit with two strips of three colors (pink, purple and red) that run through the silhouette as an integrated corset and that reach level with the floor. The result is imposing and of great visual appeal generated by the contrast of the multicolored strips on the suit tailor in total black.

Multicolored straps wrap like a corset and hit the floor like a cape.

Sandra Bullock She is used to choosing color in her outfits and daring is also one of the characteristics of the actress who delighted with this look that is as innovative as it is sophisticated.

To get dressed for the London premiere of the film in which she shares the screen with Daniel Radcliffe and Channing Tatum, the actress turned to her usual stylist, Elizabeth Stewart. And the bet was for a suit tailor, a set previously identified with the masculine imprint that fashion adopted as a basic of feminine styling, especially for women. women over 50 who want to look elegant and hip.

Sandra Bullock She completed her look with towering black stilettos, matching the jacket and pants, and a hairstyle that maximized the portrait of the celebrity through outstanding wavy hair with volume.

