Sandra Bullock reinvents the tailored suit trend 2022

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

the last look of Sandra Bullock on the red carpet had a high impact: it reinvented the suit tailor with a design resource and in full color. American actress of 57 years He is not a regular at Hollywood events, but every time he steps on the red carpet, he does so with a lot of personality and style. He did so at the premiere of his latest film, “The Lost City”, at the Cineworld in Leicester Square, London.

Sandra Bullock is “Miss Congeniality” and a fashion reference.

Sandra Bullock chose for the occasion a suit tailor who reinvented through an ideal item to be inspired and apply to a perfect style for women over 50 who want to look elegant and bold. What the “Top Speed” and “Miss Congeniality” star did was wear a suit tailor signed by Carolina Herrera that included two colored strips that made a spectacular cape.

