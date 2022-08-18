Sandra Bullock rents one of her Malibu mansions for 29,600 euros a month

The actress has put up for rent a 120-square-meter house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms located on the beach in a community that has 24-hour surveillance Rocio JimenezCONTINUEThis is the house that Sandra Bullock rentsSandra Bullock fans are in luck. Those who have $30,000 (about 29,600 euros to change) will be able to choose to have her as a landlady because the actress has put one of her Malibu properties up for rent shortly after announcing her withdrawal from her performance. - \u00a9CompassThis is the house that Sandra Bullock rentsThe artist is well known for her real estate investments. In addition to this Malibu home and another in the same neighborhood, she owns a $20 million Beverly Hills estate, a ranch in Jackson, Wyoming, and a townhouse in New York, among other properties. - \u00a9CompassThis is the house that Sandra Bullock rentsThis house with sea views was acquired by the interpreter of Miss Special Agent in 2020 for 5.3 million dollars (about 5.2 million euros in exchange). - \u00a9CompassThis is the house that Sandra Bullock rentsThe bungalow of about 120 square meters has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It's small, but perfect for a couple wanting a beach vacation retreat or a small family. - \u00a9CompassThis is the house that Sandra Bullock rentsOriginally built in 1958, the house has been recently remodeled by the artist with new wooden floors and large windows that let natural light inside. - \u00a9CompassThis is the house that Sandra Bullock rentsIt has a living-dining room with a stone fireplace that opens onto a large terrace with loungers, ideal for sunbathing, the same one that the master bedroom overlooks, a room that includes a private bathroom equipped with two sinks and a bathtub. recessed. - \u00a9CompassThis is the house that Sandra Bullock rentsThe decoration of this property is modern and simple and light tones predominate in contrast to the black of the kitchen. The second bedroom has an original and elegant bunk bed perfect for accommodating two children. - \u00a9CompassThis is the house that Sandra Bullock rentsThe kitchen is outfitted with black cabinetry, high-end appliances from Wolf and SubZero, and a breakfast bar that connects to the great room. - \u00a9CompassThis is the house that Sandra Bullock rentsThe property sits within a 24\/7 guarded community in which actress Halle Berry and Bullock herself also reside. - \u00a9CompassThis is the house that Sandra Bullock rentsFor its part, the outdoor area offers a wonderful terrace with a dining area with a barbecue and another rest area with a fire pit, sofas and a large television screen to enjoy a good open-air cinema during the summer months. - \u00a9CompassIt may interest youThe luxurious villa in J\u00e1vea in which Blanca Su\u00e1rez spends her holidaysThis is the spectacular mansion in which Eva Longoria stays in MarbellaEpic Marbella, a luxury urbanization of mansions decorated by Fendi CasaVilla Olympus, a spectacular mansion in Marbella worth more than 27 million eurosSandra Bullock rents one of her Malibu mansions for 29,600 euros a monthSofia Vergara puts her Beverly Hills mansion up for sale for $19 millionLeonardo DiCaprio rents his mansion in Beverly Hills for 32,000 euros a monthThis is the luxury house of an Indian movie star \r\n\r\nSource link