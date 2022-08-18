Entertainment

Sandra Bullock rents one of her Malibu mansions for 29,600 euros a month

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

The actress has put up for rent a 120-square-meter house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms located on the beach in a community that has 24-hour surveillance

Rocio JimenezRocio Jimenez

This is the house that Sandra Bullock rents

This is the house that Sandra Bullock rents

Sandra Bullock fans are in luck. Those who have $30,000 (about 29,600 euros to change) will be able to choose to have her as a landlady because the actress has put one of her Malibu properties up for rent shortly after announcing her withdrawal from her performance. – ©Compass

This is the house that Sandra Bullock rents

This is the house that Sandra Bullock rents

The artist is well known for her real estate investments. In addition to this Malibu home and another in the same neighborhood, she owns a $20 million Beverly Hills estate, a ranch in Jackson, Wyoming, and a townhouse in New York, among other properties. – ©Compass

This is the house that Sandra Bullock rents

This is the house that Sandra Bullock rents

This house with sea views was acquired by the interpreter of Miss Special Agent in 2020 for 5.3 million dollars (about 5.2 million euros in exchange). – ©Compass

This is the house that Sandra Bullock rents

This is the house that Sandra Bullock rents

The bungalow of about 120 square meters has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It’s small, but perfect for a couple wanting a beach vacation retreat or a small family. – ©Compass

This is the house that Sandra Bullock rents

This is the house that Sandra Bullock rents

Originally built in 1958, the house has been recently remodeled by the artist with new wooden floors and large windows that let natural light inside. – ©Compass

This is the house that Sandra Bullock rents

This is the house that Sandra Bullock rents

It has a living-dining room with a stone fireplace that opens onto a large terrace with loungers, ideal for sunbathing, the same one that the master bedroom overlooks, a room that includes a private bathroom equipped with two sinks and a bathtub. recessed. – ©Compass

This is the house that Sandra Bullock rents

This is the house that Sandra Bullock rents

The decoration of this property is modern and simple and light tones predominate in contrast to the black of the kitchen. The second bedroom has an original and elegant bunk bed perfect for accommodating two children. – ©Compass

This is the house that Sandra Bullock rents

This is the house that Sandra Bullock rents

The kitchen is outfitted with black cabinetry, high-end appliances from Wolf and SubZero, and a breakfast bar that connects to the great room. – ©Compass

This is the house that Sandra Bullock rents

This is the house that Sandra Bullock rents

The property sits within a 24/7 guarded community in which actress Halle Berry and Bullock herself also reside. – ©Compass

This is the house that Sandra Bullock rents

This is the house that Sandra Bullock rents

For its part, the outdoor area offers a wonderful terrace with a dining area with a barbecue and another rest area with a fire pit, sofas and a large television screen to enjoy a good open-air cinema during the summer months. – ©Compass

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Kurt Cobain: Addictions, divorces and 27 homes: the erratic life of Frances Bean Cobain, the discreet daughter of ‘grunge’ | People

6 mins ago

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly more united than ever, deny breakup

18 mins ago

The coppery hair with highlights is the most of the season

24 mins ago

Try not to smile before seeing what Scarlett Johansson looked like at 14

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button