Sandra Bullock retires from acting due to a syndrome

He said he now wants to spend more time at home and not be in a rush all the time. “I want to be in home. I just want to be home… Because she was always running, she was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and be responsible for one thing.”

For now, the actress does not know if she will return to the cinema soon because she will still analyze whether this is a temporary or permanent retirement. “If I decide to retire, then I will make that announcement. A very important announcement that no one will care about,” she concluded.

What is Burnout or professional burnout syndrome?

Burnout, also called professional burnout syndrome or burnout syndrome, is the response that a worker gives when he perceives the difference between his own ideals and the reality of his working life. It develops, generally, in the professions of help and frequent social interaction.

Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock.

Currently, burnout syndrome is understood as an inadequate way of responding to chronic work stress, presenting a series of negative behaviors and feelings towards the people with whom the worker contacts on a daily basis, as well as the feeling of feeling exhausted emotionally, according to the health site Asepeyo.

