Entertainment

Sandra Bullock retires from acting due to a syndrome

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

He said he now wants to spend more time at home and not be in a rush all the time. “I want to be in home. I just want to be home… Because she was always running, she was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and be responsible for one thing.”

For now, the actress does not know if she will return to the cinema soon because she will still analyze whether this is a temporary or permanent retirement. “If I decide to retire, then I will make that announcement. A very important announcement that no one will care about,” she concluded.

What is Burnout or professional burnout syndrome?

Burnout, also called professional burnout syndrome or burnout syndrome, is the response that a worker gives when he perceives the difference between his own ideals and the reality of his working life. It develops, generally, in the professions of help and frequent social interrelation.

Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock.

Currently, burnout syndrome is understood as an inadequate way of responding to chronic work stress, presenting a series of negative behaviors and feelings towards the people with whom the worker contacts on a daily basis, as well as the feeling of feeling exhausted emotionally, according to the health site Asepeyo.

Source link

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

The teacher Ximena from “Carousel” tells how she kissed Sylvester Stallone when she was a minor

5 mins ago

From Selena Gomez to Taylor Swift, this is how celebrities react to the US Court’s ruling on abortion

6 mins ago

Cooper Raiff: the new promise of indie cinema

17 mins ago

Lis Cuesta defends the art of Celia Cruz, censored in Cuba for more than 60 years

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button