Sandra Bullock retires from acting due to suffering from “Burnot” syndrome

After several years of artistic career in the cinematographic world, actress Sandra Bullock revealed that she suffers from syndrome “Burnot”also known as professional burnout syndrome , for that reason he has decided to take a break to recover physically and also to be able to dedicate it to his family.

The winner of an Oscar in 2010 for best actress, had announced at the beginning of the year that she was temporarily retiring from acting primarily for her family and for her own well-being, those statements were offered during the promotion of her latest filming in “The Lost City”, However, he did not set the exact time he would do it until he recently spoke about it again.

Sandra assured at that time “I take my job very seriously, but now I just want to be with my children and my family 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This means I’m going to take a break.”

A few days ago the actress declared for The Hollywood Reporter expanding a little more details of his decision. “I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule but my own. I am so burned. I am so tired and I am not able to make healthy and intelligent decisions and I know it, “confessed the actress.

“Work has always been constant for me and I have been very lucky, but I realized that it was becoming my crutch. It was like opening a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never there,” Bullock said, adding that the syndrome “Burnout” from which he currently suffers, is common in people who have very demanding jobs. This syndrome often causes headaches, nausea and insomnia.

The also American director and producer of film and television clarified that her decision is not final, for the moment she does not plan to withdraw completely from her profession, although if she were to estimate it, she will announce it so that her public is informed.