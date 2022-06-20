Sandra Bullock retires from acting for now to dedicate herself to her family

Sandra Bullock has decided that she is going to temporarily retire from acting to spend more time with his family. In an interview for Entertainment Tonighthas said that “you need to be in the place that makes you happiest”.

“I take my job very seriously, which is 24/7. But now I want to be 24/7 with my kids and family. I don’t know how long, but it’s where I’m going to be for a while.“.

Sandra Bullock is a single mother of two boys, 12-year-old Louis and 10-year-old Laila. Both were adopted from New Orleans, Louisiana, the state affected by the devastating Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Bullock has said it in an interview with Daniel Radcliffe, co-star in The lost Cityhis new adventure film with Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, whose trailer surprised in the last Super Bowl.

The Lost City will be released on March 25 in the United States and on April 22 in Spainand tells the surreal adventure story in which Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a writer of romance and adventure novels… until she ends up lost in the jungle with the model of her novels (Tatum).

Bullock, 57, has a very long career that includes the successes Speed ​​(1994), Crash (2004), Oceans’s 8 (2018) Bird Box (2018). He has won an Oscar in 2009 for The Bling Side and was nominated a second time in 2013 for Gravity.

Soon we will see Sandra Bullock in Bullet Train, another original action comedy with Brad Pitt that opens this summer and is directed by David Leaith, director of John Wick, Atomic and Deadpool 2, and which is set on a Bullet Train in Japan, where five murderers will shoot each other without hesitation.