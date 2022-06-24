Sandra Bullock retires from acting, suffers from Burnout syndrome

Sandra Bullock, one of Hollywood’s most famous actresses, is retiring from acting indefinitely as she faces burnout syndrome o Professional Burnout Syndrome that he suffers.

“I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule but my own. I am so burned. I’m so tired and I’m not able to make healthy and smart decisions and I know it, ”she explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He then added: “Work has always been constant for me and I have been very lucky, but I realized that it was possibly becoming my crutch. It was like opening a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never there.”

The veteran actress stated that her daily routine left him little time to spend with his children, Louis and Laila Bullock, and with her husband Bryan Randall.

“I want to be in home. I just want to be home… Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and be responsible for one thing,” she expressed.

Bullock, 57, suffers from Burnout, also called professional burnout syndrome or burned-out syndrome, which generally develops in helping professions and frequent social interrelationships.

Oscar winner for “A possible dream” (“The Blind Side”. 2009), Sandra Annette Bullock was born in Arlington, Virginia, United States, on July 26, 1964, but grew up in Germany.

Film and television actress and producer, she always hesitated between dedicating herself to singing or being an actress, and when she returned to her country she worked as a waitress to pay for acting classes.

Her beginnings as an actress were in small roles in series and television programs.

On the big screen he became known above all for ‘Kidnapped’, along with Jeff Bridges, She also worked on ‘That Thing Called Love’, by Peter Bogdanovich, alongside River Phoenix and Dermot Mulroney, where she played a singer.

She worked with Sylvester Stallone in ‘Demolition Man’, but her great consecration came in 1994 with ‘Speed’, as the driver of a city bus with a bomb inside that would explode if she slowed down or stopped.

In 2010 and 2013, according to Forbes, it was the highest paid actress with profits calculated at 56 million dollars.