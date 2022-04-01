Sandra Bullock retires from the cinema: these are the main reasons

TO his 57 years, Sandra Bullock, who has been in the world of cinema for almost 30 years, in which he has been actress, director and producer, announced that he is temporarily retiring to dedicate more time to his family. During the Festival SXSWwhich takes place in Austin, Texas, and where he is promoting his new movie, ‘The lost City’,assured that the time has come to take a break and take care of your family.

“I take my job very seriously, but now I just want to be with my children and my family 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This means that I am going to give myself some time off”, he confessed to the television program ‘Entertainment Tonight Canada‘ during an interview. Sandra Bullock surprised all her followers like this during the promotion of his last film, in which he worked together with Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe.

Sandra Bullock explained that she doesn’t know how long her hiatus will last.

The actress was not clear when explaining how long she will be away from her work: “I love stories that show the imperfection of love within families. I would love to continue interpreting them when I have finished being a mother. Do it again. Probably when my kids are teenagers, when they’re 16 or 17,” said.

Sandra Bullock She is the mother of two children, Luis and Laia, aged 12 and 10 respectively, whom she adopted after divorcing television presenter Jesse G. James. “I need to be in the place that makes me happiest”, recognized.

The American, who won an Oscar for best actress in 2010 with ‘The Blindside’, He retires like this to rest from a hectic job and to take care of his family.

