Sandra Bullock retires from the cinema to take care of her two children

Still a profitable actress for film and television production companies, Sandra Bullock has made the decision to retire, at least temporarily, for a period that it has indicated would not exceed five years. the actress of Gravity and other successful films is going to deal with her two adopted children, about whom she says she has not devoted all her attention to having been very conditioned by her profession. In which she has had triumphs and of course failures. Her love life, on the other hand, was not very happy, with a husband who cheated on her, although she took it out on other men who were her partners in various stages. She has now found the stability that she was looking for with who is for her “the love of my life”, a photographer that she met circumstantially until he became her current sentimental partner.

At the age of fifty-seven, this American born in Arlington, Virginia, can be said to have had a happy childhood and adolescence, within a family dedicated to music: an opera director father and a lyrical singer and singing teacher mother, of German origin, a language that Sandra has practiced a few times. Due to her parents’ contracts, the future actress spent a few years in Europe, where she took part in occasional children’s choirs. She and her family settled permanently in the United States, returning to the place where Sandra was born, until she decided to go to Los Angeles to study Drama at the University of California. It deserves to be said that, to pay for those courses, she did not resort to her parents, but rather satisfied them herself by working as a waitress.

Sandra Bullock | Archive

Being so close to Hollywood it was natural that sooner or later he would look for an opportunity in the cinema. And she found it at the end of the 80’s when with not yet important roles she worked, for example, next to Sylvester Stallone in Demolition man. As time went by, he had better chances. Keanu Reeves was his opponent in Speed. the proposition It was another of his notable films. As of 1995 she was already a protagonist. And continuing with his filmography, also highlight these titles: Networkwhich catapulted her to stardom, While You Were Sleeping, That Thing Called Love, Miss Special Agent, Oceans’8… With his sparkling smile, his cheerful look, he delighted the audience in quite a few comedies, which certainly did not prevent him from acting in other roles, dramatic or science fiction. Critically acclaimed on quite a few occasions, she was not puffed up enough to also receive adverse comments.

The Blindsidewhich in Spain was known as A possible dreamearned her an Oscar in 2010. That year, when she shot other films, her earnings rose to fifty-six million dollars (in exchange, forty-two million euros), which made her then a highest paid actress. His popularity grew like foam and magazine People chose her as “the woman of the year”. She was for several seasons a box office actress. Her name was drawing audiences to theaters, not just in North America. Although some of her films, as we said, were not exactly extraordinary. The script for Gravity, another one that achieved collections well above normal, a role that Angelina Jolie and Natalie Portman had rejected. And that favorable situation allowed it in 2014 to be included in the annual lists of the magazine Forbs still with the label of being one of the most profitable stars: that year he earned thirty-eight million dollars. For a time, she surpassed Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and other prestigious colleagues in this field. Not in vain, Varietythe most reliable publication dedicated to cinema, considered that Sandra Bullock She had been the first Hollywood actress to break the $200 million mark raised by one of her films. We do not know what she was investing her high profits in. We only know that he bought a ranch in Santa Barbara. And that he donated important amounts more than once to charitable institutions and to those who were in charge of channeling donations in some natural disasters. Generous attitude that he has maintained to date. It is known that such actions are in the United States a way to deduct taxes; but even so, it is worth recognizing the solidarity of this actress. She is not the only one among the high-level actors there who part with part of her earnings, for whatever reason, to lower her accounts when the Treasury appears with her fearsome jaws.

In the movie Gravity | Archive

Pizpireta, with her charming appearance, Sandra had various loves, but she only married once: with the businessman and television presenter Jesse G Jamesin 2005. Five years later they divorced. She couldn’t take it anymore that he was unfaithful to her. And that circumstance is more than likely to influence his thought of never getting married again. Although we already say that she did not give up living passionate romances. From 1992 to 1995 with the actor Tate Donovan. A year later, she fell in love again with another colleague with whom she had also coincided in a movie, the handsome and “muscular” Matthew McConaughey. Four years later they broke up, and two years later she hooked up with another gallant, Ryan Gosling, that was his partner only one. Apparently, Sandra Bullock preferred them within her artistic field. Until she came into her life who to date is her sentimental partner, BryanRandall, an ex-model and later a photographer whom she met by chance. She must have known about him or, failing that, she called an agency to come to his home, to a very special party, and take pictures during his son’s birthday. Because before that crucial meeting of her life in 2015, the actress had made the decision to adopt two children. First it was Louis Bardo, who is now ten years old, and then she decided to do the same, choosing a girl, Laila, who was eight. The two babies who would brighten up their home, then broken, are African-American, black. The aforementioned Bryan Randall, when deciding to live with Sandra, brought a daughter from a previous marriage, Skilar, who also lives with them.

It has not been Sandra Bullock woman of scandals but on one occasion she appeared in the events pages, much to her displeasure. It was eight years ago when, while she was alone in her house, an intruder entered her through the terrace, after ringing her doorbell and getting no answer. His name was Joshua James Corbett and according to his statements to the police, when they stopped him taking him to the police station, Apparently he intended to rape her. Noticing her presence, Sandra entered a closet and from inside it called the agents, who managed to put an end to that distressing situation for the actress. “The fear never disappeared in my mind,” the actress confessed to reporters. She had to receive psychiatric assistance, therapy sessions, having suffered a “post-traumatic stress” disorder, according to a medical diagnosis. Since then he has tried to have someone close to her. She has not totally disappeared from the fear of suffering a similar incident.

He has never stopped working, season after season. Aware that there are other younger movie stars and they grab the attention she long ago enjoyed from producers, the press and the public. Even so, her name still attracts viewers of her movies. Thus it can be explained that a week after it was released she did not make her last film very long The lost City box office receipts amounted to thirty-one million dollars, surpassing what seemed unbeatable, TheBatman. Her role, in a romantic plot, is that of a writer of romance novels who finds herself involved in an adventure in the jungle. In a word: Sandra Bullock, she remains in form, despite which, rejecting other contracts, she has decided to take not one sabbatical, but maybe five. She says that her husband and especially her children need her. Well done.