Sandra Bullock returns to the romantic comedy and breaks an old myth

The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock, debuted at the box office with a success that astonished the specialized press. With $31 million in grosses, he not only dethroned batman of Matt Reeves, but instead demonstrated an unusual phenomenon. The actress keeps her box office power intact and also enjoys a curious revival. And all thanks to the genre that has supported her career for more than three decades: the romantic comedy.

In one of the scenes of the film Lost City by Aaron and Adam Nee, Sandra Bullock runs through the jungle in an extravagant fuchsia dress. She does, with all the charming nervousness that made other of her characters famous. Also, with all the lightness of her long experience in romantic comedy. In fact, the entire sequence sums up the actress’s career: strange, with ups and downs and a kind sense of humor. And it’s that carefree, chaotic air that seems to have made the film such an unpredictable hit. With 31 million dollars, it was the highest grossing film last weekend and also dethroned the unbeatable film batman.

In an industry obsessed with youth, the 57-year-old Bullock is an exception. It is not only a point of interest in a film that, without her participation, would have gone unnoticed. Also, it is the reliable demonstration that defies the belief that an actress of her age cannot serve as the sole support of a film. Much of the interest and curiosity that she has aroused Lost City it refers to the way the production is sustained by Bullock’s brilliance and undeniable charm. The already outdated formula of a romantic comedy that works only thanks to the chemistry of its actors, is effective again. And it is no coincidence that it was the work of the actress’s magnetism.

With Lost City, Bullock shatters the old myth that an actress cannot break the symbolic age barrier in Hollywood. Also, that she is one of the most curious figures in American industry. Obsessed with private life, with a more than questionable selection of projects, she is an unclassifiable figure. She at the same time, she one of the most powerful in show business. An unusual combination that makes Sandra Bullock the forefront of a new kind of actress who doesn’t rely on Hollywood muscle — or not at all — to cement her triumph.

Genius and figure, even in the jungle

Bullock rose to fame from unusual places. The film Network by Irwin Winkler, catapulted her to stardom in 1995. At the time, cinema was still obsessed with finding the next “girl next door”, that benign and dangerous American figure for an actress. It was the easiest way to pigeonhole into a single type of role and, in fact, that was what happened. But around the time Meg Ryan and Jennifer Aniston embodied the ideal of the sweet, approachable figure, Bullock became something of a mystery.

Also, in the face of a heroine type that had little to do with the usual ones. From being Sylvester Stallone’s partner in the wrecker to the hard-working assistant prosecutor in time to kill, the actress demonstrated her versatility. At the same time, her ambition. In the nineties, her career became a unique combination of all kinds of records. At the same time, she was a Hollywood personality who gathered journalists and discreetly handled recognition. The strangest thing was that Bullock kept going back to rom-coms from time to time and turning them into box office hits. While You Were Sleeping, Practical Magic, The Thing Call Love: Bullock became a box office magnet. One that defied the usual romantic partner rule.

The actress built a style and also an intelligent version of the need for reinvention in the Industry. With Lost City, his experiments prove to be of considerable importance. The film, the story of a writer of romance novels who ends up embarking on an unthinkable adventure, is topical in every way. But it is also a dynamic film that uses humor intelligently and allows the actress to demonstrate her undoubted charisma. As if that weren’t enough, Channing Tatum completes a strange pairing. The plot seems old-fashioned among the new deep, existentialist romantic comedies. But even so, Bullock shines and that’s what has turned a minor project into a major success. One, which makes Hollywood wonder, is Sandra Bullock fireproof?

The heroine who always comes home

Over the past two decades, the actress has won an Oscar and has become the face of several of Netflix’s most-watched movies. She only to, again, return to anonymity. Bullock is not interested in galas, ceremonies, interviews or promotions. And in fact, her new blockbuster is, she announced, the last project she will film for years. Even with an unexpected triumph, Bullock remains the elusive and singular figure that Hollywood cinema cannot classify.

But beyond that, Lost City, in all its simplicity, is a demonstration of something more interesting. That some barriers are broken in Hollywood and some stereotypes, too. Something that Bullock has been doing practically during his thirty years in front of the camera.

