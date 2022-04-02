Sandra Bullock revealed that she is ashamed of one of her films

The actress said that she regrets having starred in a particular movie. What is it about?

Sandra Bullock He starred in many successful movies throughout his career. Among her most acclaimed titles are Gravity, The Blind Side, Speed, Crash, Miss Sympathy, The Proposal, among others. However, as with other actors, the interpreter also regrets some of the films she made throughout her career. In a recent interview, she assured that one of her films does not make any sense and that she wishes she had never made it.

Currently, the actress is promoting The Lost City, her next premiere. A comedy film in which she stars alongside Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt. While chatting about this new production, which hit theaters on March 24, she also took the opportunity to talk about other titles that she had starred in during her career. It was like that Speed ​​2 joined the topic of conversation.

Speed ​​2, the movie that Sandra Bullock hates

In a chat with TooFab, Sandra Bullock assured that he regrets having done Speed ​​2. This production was directed by Jan de Bontfeatured Keanu Reeves in its cast and did not receive much applause from the public. “I have one that no one came to and I’m still embarrassed that I was in it. She is called ‘Speed ​​2‘. I’ve been very honest about her. Has no sense. A slow boat going slowly towards an island”, she commented.

In addition, sandra He stressed that “it is a film that I wish I had not made and, as far as I know, no fans went to see it“. In the same interview, he was also Daniel Radcliffewho assured the actress that he believed a certain cult was emerging around Speed ​​2. To which she replied: “Very little. In plan 5 people. Him (referring to the interviewer) and the other four 12-year-olds who were seeing a slow boat heading straight for a tiny island.”

