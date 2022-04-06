Sandra Bullock reveals how she convinced Brad Pitt to act in her new movie | News

Sandra Bullock just released Lost City, one of her last films before taking a break from the screen, as she herself revealed. This film has a great cast, including channing tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and neither more nor less than Brad Pitt. However, having the experienced Hollywood heartthrob as one of her co-stars was no easy task for the actress, as she had to ask for help to convince him. The 57-year-old interpreter said that she turned to the stylist she shares with Brad, to persuade him to participate in the film, since she owed the actress a favor. “Janine Thompson, who has been doing my hair for centuries on film, does him too. And he asked him to call me and ask me to do him a favor.”Sandra told in The Project Australia. “And then I called her up and said, ‘Since I said yes, can you go up to him and ask him to do our movie?’ And he said yes! There is nothing sexy about it. Stylists have all the power in Hollywood.”Sandra commented. In this way, Brad joined Lost City after Janine first convinced Bullock to appear in her new movie Bullet Train, whose premiere is scheduled for next July. In the interview, the actress also joked that Brad did not take a pay cut from him despite his brief appearance in the movie. According dead line, this tape raised about 31 million dollars last weekend only in the United States. A few weeks ago, during the promotion of this film, Sandra revealed her plans to get away from her for a while from the sets, although she later clarified that it is not a definitive retirement. “I’m not retiring, I’m just not going to be in front of the camera for a while.”said to PEOPLE (The TV Show!). “I have beautiful babies. I prefer to look at them, “the interpreter then added.