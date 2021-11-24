News

Sandra Bullock reveals: “It was Keanu Reeves who made me taste truffles for the first time”

Once, in the early days of their friendship that has lasted for almost thirty years (they met on the set of Speed in 1994), Sandra Bullock tells Keanu Reeves of never having eaten i truffles. And so, a few days later, the actor showed up at his colleague’s house on his beloved motorcycle and brought her the precious tubers to taste (along with a bottle of champagne). Bullock herself revealed the anecdote in a long article on Reeves published by Esquire magazine.

Truffles and champagne

During a banal conversation about champagne and truffles, I confessed to Keanu that I had never eaten them – in fact the actress told journalist Ryan D’Agostino – and he, incredulous, replied “really?”. For Bullock, the matter was over there, but a few days later Reeves appeared at her door with a bouquet of flowers, a bottle of champagne and, of course, the famous truffles.

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves

She told me I thought you might want to try champagne and truffles to see how they are, the actress recalled, adding that at some point, during the improvised and unexpected snack, Keanu reached out to her, without saying a word. and she then painted his nails with black nail polish, like hers.

Over the years their relationship has become increasingly close, even if it never went beyond simple friendship: in fact, in 2018 the Bullock she admitted she got a crush on the actor while they were filming Speed, but she was convinced it wasn’t mutual and always that year Reeves revealed that he had had a crush on her colleague, but that she had never known.

