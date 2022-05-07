Sandra Bullock Reveals Why She Refuses To Do Sex Scenes In Her Movies – CINEMABLEND

The actress of ‘The Lost City’ and ‘The Proposal’ only agrees to appear nude on the big screen for comic purposes.

Sandra Bullock is one of the most profitable actresses in Hollywood. The interpreter, who won the Oscar in 2010 for The Blind Side (a possible dream), has shown that he is capable of any genre: from comedy to drama. It could be said that the actress has done almost everything in the film industry, but there is something that she refuses when she shoots one of her films: sex scenes.

Although not confirmed, rumors indicate that the interpreter, who premiered this year’s romantic adventure comedy The lost City, he has a clause in his contracts that stipulates his refusal to appear in sex scenes. Bullock, for his part, explained that they have no interest in knowing what their “best angles” are in bed.

“I’m not the kind of person who says, ‘I’m going to record myself having sex because I’m going to look good!’said the interpreter in The Sunday Times Magazine in 2018.

As Bullock continues:

I don’t want to know what my best angles are. I do not want to see it. I don’t want to hear it. So I’m not going to make it into a movie.

The actress made these comments during the promotion of Ocean’s 8 (2018), the last installment of the saga Ocean’s Eleven (2001). Bullock also noted that, as she is always chasing unconventional female roles, every step of her career has been “a fight”.

“I always thought: ‘Can I not be the typical girl who gets the boy? If there is a romantic scene, can it be funny?’ Comedy has always been my type. It’s how I’ve survived. It’s safe ’cause I set the tone“, highlighted the star.

Despite her denial about the sex scenes, the actress does appear nude in the proposition (2009), a romantic comedy in which he co-starred with Ryan Reynolds. Why? Well, because it is with fcomic ines. That is precisely what Bullock spoke about in 2013 on the program The Graham Norton Show. The actress stated that she does not appear nude for a sexy purpose and that she makes an exception if it is a comedy.

A REST TO BE WITH YOUR FAMILY

Bullock announced, while promoting The lost Citythat the next step in his career was to take a break to be with his family. “The work in front of the camera is going to have to stop… until I feel like I feel now in front of the camera”advancement.

“I want to be home. So I’m not doing anyone who’s investing in a project a favor if I say, ‘I just want to be home.’ Because I was always running, always running to the next project. I just want to be present and be responsible for one thing“, he concluded.

But don’t let the interpreter’s fans be sad, because Bullock premieres a film this summer. The actress participates in Bullet Trainan action film starring Brad Pitt – who makes a funny cameo in The lost City– about a group of assassins who travel on the same train and discover that they have the same mission. The film, directed by David Leitch, hits theaters on July 22. You can see the trailer on these lines.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for the SensaCine Newsletter