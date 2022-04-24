Sandra Bullock, Ricky Martin and other celebrities who are neighbors in Hollywood

The world is very small, or at least that of celebrities, so small that they live almost on top of each other… figuratively.

With so much fame that Hollywood stars get to live, we may forget that at the end of the day they are people like us, who have a home and neighbors, only the people who live next door are not complete strangers. , are actors and actresses of the same rank, and with whom they may even have shared a table at some high-ranking event. Although they seem somewhat inaccessible to us, celebrities live among themselves in their own little world, being neighbors to each other, and they get excited just like us, like Sandra Bullock being a real fangirl of Ricky Martin and knowing that he lives just a few streets away. from your house. Below we list some other actors and actresses who share a neighborhood.

Penelope Cruz and Megan Markle

When they separated from the crown, the royal couple moved to a “modest” neighborhood in Los Angeles where one of the most talented couples in Hollywood, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, live. But that is not all, According to the Daily Mail, harry and meghan They stay in a villa valued at 16.5 million euros, which is owned by actor Tyler Perry, a friend of presenter Oprah Winfrey. Also, less than half a mile away is the Hidden Valley area, where actresses Cameron Diaz and Nicole Kidman live.

Justin Bieber and Kristen Bell

Justin Bieber and Kristen Bell are the example that not because you are famous you are a good neighbor, it is no secret that the singer can become a complicated person, and the actress of The Good Place and her husband allege that he is super noisy, so they don’t love to live next to him.

Meryl Streep and Gwyneth Paltrow

This is one of the most famous and most talked about neighbor duo. There is too much talent in one street and they are also good friends to the point that in an interview for Live With Kelly and Michael, The Devil Wears Fashionable actress said Gwyneth Paltrow saved her Thanksgiving: “Gwyneth Paltrow lives in my building. She has the best oven I’ve ever seen. I emailed her for permission. I went to her house and cooked all the side dishes in her oven, while my brother was in charge of the turkey I It wasn’t cooked.”

Pepe Aguilar and Kim Kardashian

If there is someone who lived closely all the gossip between Kim and Kanye, it was Pepe Aguilar. The singer lives in an exclusive residential area in California, along with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Drake and The Weeknd

Jennifer Lawrence and Ashton Kutcher

Unlike Justin BeiberJennifer Lawrence and Ashton Kutcher, were very good neighbors. The Don’t Look Up actress got along so well with Kutcher and Mila Kunis that she even had a key to the apartment, but that all changed when they moved in.