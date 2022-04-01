Sandra Bullock Rocks London With Wild Curls & XXL Lashes

The promotional tour for Sandra Bullock’s latest film, Lost City, has taken the actress from New York to Los Angeles via Texas. A tremendous display that many will remember over time is that it was when the actress announced that she would stay away from the cinema for a few years to take care of their children. In the meantime, Sandra gives impact looks in each of her public appearances with whom he remembers why he is one of the most dazzling stars in Hollywood. your connection beauty with generation Z it is just one example of how well it adapts to new trends, such as ultra-thick, upward-combed eyebrows. What stands out from his last stop in London is a curly hair that cannot be more flattering and long lashes that give an absolute depth to your look.

Loose hair in a wild key

with a spectacular Carolina Herrera jacket suit crossed by stripes of colors on the neckline that hug her figure until falling to the ground in the form of a cape, Sandra Bullock has stomped the red carpet of London’s Cineworld Leicester Square with her stilettos in the Jimmy Choo Romy model. The set, impressive on its own, is completed with the curly hair that the star has chosen to wear loose and in all its glory, a carefree counterpoint to the exquisite design of the New York firm. Although curls never go out of style and always have a place among the trends of each season, experts remind us that in the coming months they will be worn as Sandra does: at full volume and with clear seventies references.

Gone are the days when neat straight or pluperfect updos were the only acceptable options at formal events now that curls take over: “The manes are ‘disheveled’ and present a new attitude much fresher and unwrapped. The volume grows and is emphasized thanks to the presence of curls and frizz. A very 70s look that brings us joy,” says the director of Salón Blue by Raquel Saiz.

fan lashes

As companions of a hair at full volume are the extra-long eyelashes that the star has chosen for the premiere and that are achieved with hairpieces in the form of fan that give the look an extreme opening and depth. Experts from the specialized brand Ardell reveal that Hollywood stars love their false eyelashes and point to their “Wispies” design as the ideal one for red carpet events due to the curvature and density they provide. As the culmination of a make-up totally focused on the eyes, a smoky look of subtle silver sparkles and the enveloping eyeliner that runs along the upper and lower water lines, without forgetting the corner of the tear duct, finish framing the upper third of the face with intensity.