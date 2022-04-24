Sandra Bullock says Channing Tatum smells ‘earthy’ and ‘Christmasy’

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum co-star in new movie The lost City. As usual, Tatum has all the charisma and sex appeal you could ask for in a leading man. But according to Bullock, his charms extend even further than what viewers see on screen.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum | David M. Benett/Getty Images

“What does Channing Tatum smell like?”

Tatum and Bullock recently appeared on the popular YouTube series Wired, where stars are asked to answer the most frequently searched questions about them online.

Bullock was asked “What does Channing Tatum smell like?” Her response was enthusiastic and detailed.

“Ooh, it’s like frankincense and myrrh today,” he joked. “Very earthy, spicy, kind of a Christmas smell.”

Tatum only responded with a laugh, so he didn’t clarify exactly why he smells so good. But according to an interview his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, once gave Glamour, a cologne can be ruled out. The interviewer asked Dewan what her favorite scent was on Tatum.

“I like a cologne with cheese,” he said. “He won’t wear it, but I like him. Like Curve. It’s so secondary.”

From model to actor

According to Biography, before trying her hand at acting, she worked as a fashion model. Tatum has been acting since 2004, when she appeared in CSI Miami. After a few years of small roles, she landed leading roles in movies. Increase Y she is the man.

Since then, he has worked steadily as an actor. One of his most popular roles was as a stripper in the 2012 film. magic mike. She returned to the role in the 2015 sequel. Magic Mike XXL. She will reprise the role this year in the franchise’s final film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Recently, he made his directorial debut in the movie Dogin which he also starred.

Tatum recently added “children’s author” to his resume. Last year, he wrote a book called the only Sparkella. The book is about his daughter Everly, whom they call Evie. In the book, she is self-conscious about how she dresses as she prepares for her first day of school. The book became a New York Times bestseller and will soon be followed by a sequel, The only Sparkella makes a plan.

a new funny movie

The New York Times reports that Tatum is currently starring in another movie, The lost City, with Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe. Bullock plays Loretta, a romance novelist who is kidnapped. Her kidnapper is an unusual billionaire (played by Radcliffe), who is convinced that Loretta knows the way to a hidden treasure deep in the jungle.

Tatum plays Alan, the cover model for the Loretta novels. He decides to rescue her from her, taking them on adventures as he is naked and covered in leeches.

Movie theaters are just beginning to recover from the pandemic, and industry insiders are watching closely to see if moviegoers will return in large numbers to see a movie that isn’t about a superhero. But the stars believe The lost City It should appear on the big screen.

“Specifically with this movie,” Radcliffe said, “I hope that people are in a place where they feel like they can go to the movies and enjoy it, because this is a movie to invite your friends over and cheer on that lends itself to a great experience. community.”

If fans can’t take in Tatum’s enticing scent, maybe they’ll show up to enjoy watching leeches rip from his naked body.

