Entertainment

Sandra Bullock says playing Accident Amy on ‘The George Lopez Show’ is ‘a great pleasure’

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Sandra Bullock has an impressive acting career that spans decades. The actress has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, and her performances have received praise from critics and fans alike. The star recently sat down to promote her new movie, The lost Citywhere he relived his passage through The George Lopez Show. The actor said playing Accident Amy on the show was “a great pleasure.”

Sandra Bullock played Accident Amy on ‘The George Lopez Show’

Bullock appeared in The George Lopez Show, playing Amy Kirkland, who is so accident-prone that her co-workers call her Accident Amy. She is somewhat crazy and can also be aggressive and competitive. Amy left Powers Aviation for a brief period after her arm was crushed by a machine.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jada Pinkett stirs up the scandal: “They forced me to marry Will Smith”

1 min ago

The Cannes Film Festival reveals its official selection this Thursday

3 mins ago

Amazon Prime Video: 10 must-see Cyberpunk movies

5 mins ago

Ricardo Montaner already dreams of going on tour with Indigo: “She is a beautiful girl”

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button