Sandra Bullock says that she will stop acting for a while to dedicate herself to her children | People | Entertainment

Sandra Bullock he is stepping aside from acting to be with his children.

The Oscar winner said in a new interview that while she doesn’t know how long her hiatus will last, needs to be “in the place that makes me happiest”, at home. “I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” Bullock, 57, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, noting that he has a “24/7” career.

“I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and family”, he added. “That’s where I’m going to be for a while.”

Bullock, a single mother, adopted her two children: Louis, age 12, and Laila, age 10. the star of Miss Congeniality He explained that he will spend his hiatus “attending to all his needs” and managing “his social calendar”.

She also touched on how parenting has been amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said she takes every precaution to make sure her children are safe. “All parents know me as the crazy one from the pandemic,” she told the outlet. “They know that their children will return without COVID when they come to our house.”

Bullock and her ex-husband, Jesse James, whom she married in 2005, set out to adopt a child together in 2010. But that April, she filed for divorce after multiple women came forward saying they were having affairs with James. The actress and the West Coast Choppers founder, now 52, ​​finalized their divorce in June, after which they she continued with the adoption process on her own.

Sandra Bullock and her children Laila and Louis. Photo: Taken from closerweekly.com

Brought home Louis in 2010 and Laila in 2015. Bullock has since moved with her photographer boyfriend Bryan Randallwho has an adult daughter, Skylar, from a previous relationship.

While taking a break from Hollywood, Bullock’s new movie, The lost City just hit theaters in United States. In the film she acts alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatumwith whom Bullock incidentally was particularly impressed.

“Channing is so comfortable with himself,” he said in the ET interview. “He knew it was for a comedy, he wasn’t trying to be serious.. He worked very hard to make sure the back of him became a perfect frame. I mean, I looked, I looked for blemishes and I didn’t see any.”. She playfully added about the star’s butt Magic Mike, “It’s very smooth. We didn’t have to do any VFX fixes. It’s like a baby’s bottom.”