Sandra Bullock sells avocado ranch for twice what she bought it

Bullock has starred in more than 20 movies on the big screen and became one of the highest paid artists in American entertainment.

At the time, the actress had given something to talk about with the photos of the cabin that rents for more than 134 million pesos per month and now, many were surprised by the land where Bullock has his avocado farm.

According to a note from Architectural Digest and shared by Univisión, the protagonist of ‘Bird Box’, an original movie on the Netflix platform, has invested in real estate, buying 17 properties in the United States.

Sandra Bullock’s ranch where she grows avocados

The luxurious property that the actress acquired in 2007, It is located in the south of the state of California (United States). At the time of purchase, Bullock paid the value of 2.7 million dollars (about 12,800 million Colombian pesos) and now asks for 6 million (more than 25,200 million).

The land has 3 lots that make up a total of 36.84 hectares, in which premium type avocados are planted and also citrus fruits.

Among the amenities that the property has are 2 residential houses. the main one, has 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a large outdoor swimming pool, a stable and Mediterranean-style decoration. The guest house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, workshop and pool.