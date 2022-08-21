Sandra Bullock spoke about the film that embarrasses her the most in her career

Popular actress Sandra Bullock (Miss Congeniality, The Proposal, The Blind Side) talked about the movie he regrets filming and explained how he feels about this work, in which Keanu Reeves also participated (Matrix, John Wick).

As part of the promotion of his next feature film, the adventure comedy Lost City, Sandra was very honest in an interview and revealed that she is ashamed to have agreed to work at Speed ​​2: Cruise Control, which hit theaters in 1997. The plot featured the story of Annie (Bullock), who after breaking up with Jack Traven (Reeves) begins dating Swat officer Alex Saw (Patrick). They both decide to take a relaxing cruise on the sea, but what they don’t know is that the boat will be taken over by the bomb expert psychopath John Geiger (Willem Dafoe).

“I have a (movie) that no one got close to and I’m still embarrassed to be in it. It’s called Speed ​​2. I’ve talked a lot about it. Has no sense”, Said the actress who forged an incredible career in comedies and dramas, in the middle of an interview with the site TooFab.

Speed ​​2 It was lapidated by specialized critics and the weak box office of 164 million dollars was barely enough to cover the budget of 160 million. A total failure that few remember and a bad experience for Sandra Bullock.

Sandra Bullock retires from acting: “I want to be with my children”

Sandra Bullock, beloved Hollywood actress known from movies Miss Congeniality, The Proposal, The Blind Side, Birdbox or the recent Unforgivablethese last two in Netflixannounced a decisive change of labor course in his future. “I’m going to give myself some time off,” he said. during a recent interview.

“I take my job very seriously. But now I just want to be with my kids and family 24/7. This means that I am going to give myself some time off,” Bullock said in dialogue with Entertainment Tonight Canada during the sxsw-festival in Austin, Texas. And he added: “I don’t know how long it will be, I need to be in the place that makes me the happiest.”

Beyond this news the actress can be seen in Bullet Trainthe new action tank in which Brad Pitt becomes a hitman who will fight against the clock against other assassins in order to complete his mission. Directed by David Leitch (Atomic, Deadpool 2), a non-stop ride on the famous Japanese bullet train will open in theaters on July 21.

The Oscar winner for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood he gets into a hit man with the pseudonym of Ladybug. Apparently, his mission is simple. You need to ride the Tokyo bullet train, where you need to pick up a briefcase and drop it off at a pickup point. What he did not expect is that there would be others interested in getting hold of the briefcase and that he would have to face a good number of assassins and mercenaries willing to kill to fulfill his objective. An adrenaline-filled journey that will turn into a fierce battle to the death to reach the destination in possession of the precious briefcase.