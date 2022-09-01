Sandra Bullock stars in “Star Thursdays” on Canal Hollywood

Advertising

Sandra Bullock is one of the most charismatic and sensational figures in American cinema in recent years. In September Canal Hollywood pays tribute to the multifaceted actress, one of the best paid in the world and in the top 100 most influential people in the world, with our Thursday of the Stars cycle, every Thursday at 10:00 p.m.

From titles like Time to kill (legal drama that consolidated her fame as an actress as well as one of her most notorious titles at the box office) to Miss Special Agent (title that swept the box office with 212 million worldwide). Other essential titles of the thriller and romance actress (The lake House, Murder…1-2-3) the best cinema of Sandra Bullock comes to our channel.

Thursday 1 – love with notice

Thursday 8 – Murder… 1-2-3

Thursday 15 – Miss Special Agent

Thursday 22 – Time to kill

Thursday 29 – The lake House

don’t miss the cycle Thursday of Stars made by Sandra Bullock. Thursdays in September at 10:00 p.m. hollywood channel.

