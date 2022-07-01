Sandra Bullock suffers from a syndrome that has forced her to stop making movies in Hollywood

Sandra Bullock started her career at the end of the 80’s and since her first success she has not stopped making movies. She has become one of the favorite artists in Hollywood, as well as in the public. Her performances in recent years have given something to talk about, as they were exceptional. In short, many titles that today have become essential. That is why she has been quite a surprise that she has recently announced that she suffers from a syndrome that has forced her to stop making movies in Hollywood. As a result of the great consequences on her health, the best path she envisioned was to leave her job.

A few months ago, Sandra Bullock told the US media that she was going to retire. In fact, it was during the promotional tour of his latest film, The Lost City, when he made his decision public. At that time, he commented that he was taking a break for his family, to finally be present after so many work commitments. Although also for his own health. “I take my job very seriously, but right now I just want to be with my kids and family 24/7. This means that I am going to give myself some time off, ”she noted at the beginning of the year.

After that, the actress had not spoken again about it. Until now, which explained in greater depth the reasons why it will take a significant breather. We tell you the details.

Sandra Bullock and the Burnout syndrome she suffers from

In an interview for ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the interpreter of ”The Proposal has made it clear why she announced her retirement. “I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule but my own. I am so burned. I’m so tired and I’m not able to make healthy and smart decisions and I know it”, she opened up about her mental and physical health. “Work has always been constant for me and I have been very lucky, but I realized that she was becoming my crutch,” she confessed that she has Burnout syndrome.

Burnout or professional burnout syndrome is presented as a series of negative behaviors and feelings in the face of the pressure that abounds in demanding jobs.. Constant work stress causes the worker to present symptoms of affectation towards the people with whom he works and have to deal with physical and emotional exhaustion. In addition to that the individual can become unmotivated, dissatisfied and defensive. Among the physical discomforts the following can be distinguished: headache, nausea and insomnia. When it appears, everything indicates that it is time to have a break.

Despite the aforementioned, the film director and producer also assured that it is not a definitive goodbye to her career in the film industry. Right now she’s not thinking about quitting, but about getting back on her feet. However, she stated that if it were the case, she would say so bluntly herself.

The grim news about Sandra Bullock is just a pause. He will surely return from his well-deserved “vacation” with a formidable film.