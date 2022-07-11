Sandra Bullock suffers from burnout syndrome and announces her temporary retirement from the cinema

Sandra Bullock is worn out and just wants to be at home enjoying her children. This was revealed by the interpreter in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The 57-year-old actress acknowledged that at this time in her life she is not capable of making intelligent decisions and stated that she feels overwhelmed, so she prefers to take a break from the movies.

“I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule but my own. I’m so (worn out). I’m so tired. I am not capable of making healthy and intelligent decisions and I know it”, she expressed.

In that interview, Bullock acknowledged that she feels lucky because she has never been short of work, but she thinks the time has come to take a break.

“Work has always been constant for me and I have been very lucky, but I realized that it was possibly becoming my crutch. It was like opening a refrigerator all the time and looking for something that was never there,” she said.

The protagonist of Birdbox admitted that, in recent years, she has been running from project to project, so she only wants to do one thing at a time: be at home and enjoy her family.

In March, the actress had already told the Entertainment Tonight program that she wanted to get away from work indefinitely.

Bullock wants to spend time with her children Louis, 12, and Laila, 10, whom she adopted in 2010 and 2015 respectively.

What is burnout syndrome?

Burnout is also known as professional burnout syndrome or syndrome of “being burned, consumed, thundered or busted”.

According to the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the psychological construct of burnout syndrome is characterized by exhaustion, depersonalization, cynicism, demotivation, and job dissatisfaction. All of the above leads to poor job performance, as a result of prolonged stress factors both in the emotional sphere and in interpersonal relationships.

The syndrome described as burnout refers exclusively to attitude in work performance and must be clearly differentiated from clinical depression, which affects other spheres of life.

In short, burnout syndrome is characterized by: emotional exhaustion, fatigue and depression; relationship of symptoms with work activity; predominance of these symptoms in the mental and behavioral domains over physical fatigue; appearance of symptoms in normal people without a “psychopathological” history and inefficiency and poor performance at work.