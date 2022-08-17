Sandra Bullock suffers from burnout syndrome and announces her temporary retirement from the cinema

Sandra Bullock is worn out and just wants to be at home enjoying her children. This was revealed by the interpreter in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The 57-year-old actress acknowledged that at this point in her life she is not capable of making intelligent decisions. She states that she feels overwhelmed and prefers to take a break from the movies.

“I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule but my own. I’m so (burnout). I’m so tired. I am not capable of making healthy and intelligent decisions and I know it,” she expressed.

The actress Sandra Bullock is one of the stars most loved by the public in the cinema; however, she says she is tired and will stay away from her work for a while. (Richard Shotwell)

In that interview, Bullock acknowledged that she feels lucky because she has never been short of work, but she thinks the time has come to take a break.

“Work has always been constant for me and I’ve been very lucky, but I realized that it was possibly becoming my crutch. It was like opening a refrigerator all the time and looking for something that was never there,” she said.

the protagonist of bird box He admitted that, in recent years, he has been running from project to project, so he only wants to do one thing at a time: be at home and enjoy his family.

In March, the actress had already told on the program Entertainment Tonight that he wanted to get away from work indefinitely.

Bullock wants to spend time with her children Louis, 12, and Laila, 10, whom she adopted in 2010 and 2015 respectively.

what is the syndrome burnout? copied!

To the burnout It is also known as professional burnout syndrome or syndrome of “being burned, consumed, thundered or busted”.

According to the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM, the psychological construct of the syndrome of burnout It is characterized by burnout, depersonalization, cynicism, demotivation, and job dissatisfaction. All of the above leads to poor job performance, as a consequence of prolonged stress factors both in the emotional sphere and in interpersonal relationships.

The syndrome described as burnout it refers exclusively to attitude in work performance and must be clearly differentiated from clinical depression, which affects other spheres of life.

In short, the syndrome burnout it is characterized by: