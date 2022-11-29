Sandra Bullock takes a career break after 35 years to be with her adopted children 24/7 and take advice from her late mother

Sandra Bullock had always been afraid of becoming a mother, especially having a girl.

When her mother was dying, she gave her life-changing advice.

At some point, Sandra thought that she would never be a mother, but then she realized that the perfect child would find her.

Now she is giving up her career to be with them, and it is unknown when she will return.

Sandra Bullock is now the mother of two children, whom she welcomed into her family through adoption. However, she wasn’t always so confident that she could handle motherhood and her career.

Her mother, Helga, was an excellent example of what a mother should be in the actress’s childhood. But she couldn’t assuage her daughter’s fears about her motherhood until later in her life, when she gave him some good advice.

Sandra Bullock poses in the press room during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California | Photo: Getty Images

I scared her senseless

However, before Helga gave her advice, it made her fear having a daughter. Bullock revealed that her mother used to tell her to wait until she had a daughter, and the artist confessed:

“And the idea of ​​having a daughter of my own was something that scared me to no end.”

However, later, when Helga was on her deathbed, she gave her daughter some life-changing advice, telling her that she needed to open up more. Bullock revealed that her mother had not been an emotional woman.

The actress revealed that when her mother was dying, she was at her bedside trying to hold back tears and her mother warned her not to be like her. Bullock shared that in that moment she understood everything.

Read also: Sandra Bullock has adopted black children: sometimes she wishes her skin color “matched” hers

Her mother had been closed off, especially when she was little, and Bullock realized that Helga didn’t want her to go through life the same way. The actress says that she now feels every emotion without shame.

Sandra Bullock with her mother Helga and at the Lombardi Gala to Benefit Cancer Research at Georgetown University Hospital on October 3, 1998 in Washington, DC | Photo: Getty Images

She assumed that motherhood was not for her.

Talking to Hoda Kotb in Today, Bullock shared the story of how she became a mother for the first time. Kotb asked if, when Sandra entered her 40s, she thought she might not become a mother, and the celeb confirmed the idea.

The “The Proposal” star said she didn’t think motherhood was for her until Hurricane Katrina passed. She revealed that after the natural disaster, something deep inside of her told her that her son was in New Orleans.

She then traveled to New Orleans, found her son and began the adoption process, which Bullock said involved filling out multiple forms, being judged by people for who she was and whether or not she could have children, and preparing to be a mother.

The process took Bullock four years, but after that, her son was finally legally hers. She revealed:

“I looked at him and said, ‘Oh, there you are.’ It’s like she’s always been there. He fit into the crook of my arm, looked me in the eye, and was very wise.”

Sandra Bullock and her son Louis Bullock leave their Soho home on January 20, 2011 in New York City | Photo: Getty Images

Although Bullock did not think he would find a son, he happily welcomed him into his world, saying that he was always told, “The perfect child will find you. You will find your child.” She believed that this was what had happened to her.

He then welcomed a baby girl whom he also adopted a few years later. In an episode of “Network Table Talk“, Bullock said that he found out about the existence of his two children in the same place where his mother is buried.

Speaking with Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother and daughter, Bullock shared the significance of this. She said:

“It excites me, but I feel without a doubt that my mother brought these children to me.”

Sandra Bullock and her son Louis Bardo Bullock are seen during the 70th Venice Film Festival on August 27, 2013 in Venice, Italy | Photo: Getty Images

Bullock eventually had a daughter

After welcoming her son, Louis, into her life, Bullock fostered and later adopted a girl named Laila. However, Laila’s story was not a good one and there were many challenges in welcoming her into the family.

Furthermore, in “Network Table Talk“, Bullock talked about what it was like to bring Laila into his life. Because Bullock fostered Laila first, she had to go through the Foster Care System, which, he said, is difficult because you have to prove that you are a capable parent. .

She admitted that halfway through she didn’t know if she could continue because she didn’t know if she could answer all the questions. She mentioned that he was aware that if she did not answer correctly, he would not be allowed to expand her family.

She also had to take classes that taught her how to raise a child who had been through a traumatic experience. Speaking about her daughter’s trauma, Bullock said she was always dressed and ready to run at the first sign of trouble.

Although it was difficult for Sandra, she found humor in the hard times because her daughter was very strong-willed. The girl told him that she was leaving, but Bullock warned her that if she left, she would go after her.

Bullock said Laila had seizures on a daily basis and at first couldn’t pinpoint the triggers, but she went back to her training and found solutions. Her partner also said:

“When she’s been with us longer than she lived without us, I have a feeling we’re going to see a change.”

Bullock said she knew her daughter would still face many challenges because the first two and a half years of her life were very tumultuous and traumatic, but they are working through it as a family.

He gave up his career for his children

Now, Bullock has become so invested in his family and raising his children that he has put his career on hold and has no plans when he will return.

“Being a mother, it’s like I finally realized, ‘Oh, this is what I’m supposed to do when I grow up, not be an actress,'” she said.

She said that she knew her purpose in life was to be a mother from a very young age, as she felt called to do so. She has even asked her children to go to the same university and live in the same city so they can always be close to her.

She talked about helping her daughter get over her trauma, saying she knows the girl will always be afraid because of what she went through at a young age, but she assured Laila that she would be there for her.

While promoting “The Lost City”, Bullock revealed that he would be taking a break from acting. She mentioned that her children would accompany her to the Los Angeles premiere of the film before stepping away from the screen for a while.

When asked if he was joking about stepping away from acting, Bullock confirmed that he wasn’t kidding and that he didn’t know how long he would be gone. She admitted that she needed to be in a place that would make her happy, which was with her family.

Also read: Sandra Bullock spoke about how difficult co-parenting is with her boyfriend who “freaked out” when she adopted a second baby

Sandra made her film acting debut in 1987’s “Hangmen,” after coming off an Off-Broadway play, “No Time Flat.” Now, 35 years later, Bullock is doffing her acting hat to spend time with her children.