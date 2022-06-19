Sandra Bullock temporarily retires from acting | Film and TV

Sandra Bullock announced that she will spend a few years away from the cameras to focus on other issues that keep her busy at the moment.

In full promotion of his film, The Lost City, The American actress commented that she made the decision not to work for an indefinite period of time, and explained the reasons that led her to make this decision.

“Right now, and I don’t know how long it will be, I need to be in the place that makes me happiest, I take my job very seriously when I’m doing it. It’s 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and family.” The actress told him Miss Congeniality to Entertainment Tonight, referring to the reason why he will not return to a recording set.

“We don’t know how long or how short that period is going to be, but that’s where you’re going to find me for a while,” said Sandra Bullock. It will be a new time dedicated entirely to family, with her children Louis, 12, adopted in 2010, and Laila, 10, also adopted in 2015.

“It will be the first time that they get out of this kind of dark cloud of the pandemic and they can feel any kind of sense of normalcy. All parents know me as the crazy one from the pandemic. They know that her children will return without Covid ”concluded the actress, referring to the period of confinement that she lived with her children.

The American actress, director and producer has achieved a career full of recognition in her more than three decades of experience.