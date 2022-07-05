Sandra Bullock temporarily withdraws from acting: suffers from Burnout syndrome | Famous
Sandra Bullock57, announced his retirement from acting after more than three decades of film career. The actress and director pointed out that she suffers from professional burnout, a syndrome also called Burnout, so she will take time to recover and spend more time with her family.
“I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s agenda other than my own. I have professional burnout. I am so tired, and I am not able to make healthy and intelligent decisions and I know it,” The Hollywood Reporter reported.
The ‘Miss Congeniality’ star appreciates the opportunities that have made her grow as artists, however, she acknowledges that it is time to stop and live without the validation of the world of entertainment.
“Work has always been stable for me and I’ve been very lucky. I realized that it was possibly becoming my support,” he continued. “It was like opening a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never there. I said to myself: ‘Stop looking for it here because it doesn’t exist. You already have it; establish it, find it and be fine without having a job to validate you,'” he said. last March.
Sandra Bullock already has a project: her family
Bullock, who has consolidated an impeccable career in acting, declared that for his emotional and physical well-being he wants to focus on his life project with his family and stop jumping from one project to another, as he has been doing during his 35 years. years of artistic career.
“I want to be home. I just want to be home… Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and be responsible for one thing,” reads the site specializing in movie news.
People noted that the Oscar winner for ‘The Blind Side’ isn’t saying goodbye entirely, but “just won’t be spending time in front of the camera for a while.”
During the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas, the actress of ‘The Lost City’ also revealed that she does not know how long the break will last, what she is sure of is that she will dedicate herself completely to her two adopted children Louis, 12 years old, and Laila, 10, who are entering their teens.
“I’d rather look at them every day and have them be mad at me, upset and make memories with them for now,” People magazine reported.
Does Sandra Bullock think about the final retirement?
In the event that the withdrawal becomes final, then it will be made public. “I have never said that I am going to retire, unless while I am with the babies I decide to retire, then I will make that announcement. A very important announcement that nobody will care about,” he added.
The ‘Gravity’ star confirmed her decision to Entertainment Tonight, explaining that she has been dedicated to her work and that it is time to focus on her personal needs and her “social calendar”.
“Right now, and I don’t know how long it will be, I need to be in the place that makes me happiest. I take my job very seriously when I’m working. It’s 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family,” he said.