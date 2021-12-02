Sandra Bullock: “That’s why I don’t marry Bryan Randall, the love of my life”

Bryan Randall for Sandra Bullock is “the love of life”. However she has no intention of marrying him. The 57-year-old actress, mother of two adopted children (Louis aged 11 and Laila aged 8), behind a painful divorce (from Jesse James), explained it during an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook program Red Table Talk: “I am a person who has gone through a divorce. I found the love of my life. We share three beautiful children (Randall also has a daughter, born from a previous relationship, ed). It’s the best thing ever. I don’t need a document to be a devoted companion, a devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to always be there in the most difficult moments ».

Sandra and Bryan, a former model and photographer, have been together since 2015. But before today’s happiness the actress had a troubled love life. There are many VIPs he has frequented in the past, from Matthew McConaughey to Ryan Gosling, passing through the musician Bob Schneider. In 2005 she married builder Jesse G. James. It felt like the right one and instead five years later Bullock he decided to separate because she discovered (shortly after winning her first Oscar) that he was cheating on her with a porn star. James, a few years ago, went back to talking about the divorce from the actress and the hardest thing to overcome, the loss of his son Louis. They had started the procedure together for adoption, but then Sandra, as her world collapsed, had moved on on her own. Then in 2015 he had an encore, adopting another girl as a single (Laila).

Bullock, defending single moms who are not “half moms”, has always maintained that a family is made up of love and only in this sense can it be defined as traditional. Even now, Bryan is in her life: to be “a devoted companion and mother” you don’t need pieces of paper.