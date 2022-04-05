Sandra Bullock, the anti-diva | The mail

She is one of the most popular actresses of the moment, but Sandra Bullock is considered as the anti-diva. In fact, she has just announced that she is retiring from the cinema, with a pause that is not known how long it will last, to take care of her children.

Sandra Annette Bullock was born in Arlington, Virginia (USA) on July 26, 1964, but grew up in Germany. She is an actress and film and television producer, she always hesitated between dedicating herself to singing or being an actress, and when she returned to her country she worked as a waitress to pay for acting classes. Her beginnings as an actress were in small roles in series and television programs. On the big screen, she became known above all for ‘Kidnapped’, along with Jeff Bridges, also worked on ‘That Thing Called Love’, by Peter Bogdanovich, alongside River Phoenix and Dermot Mulroney, where she played a singer.

She worked with Sylvester Stallone in ‘Demolition Man’, but her great consecration came in 1994 with ‘Speed’, as the driver of a city bus with a bomb inside that would explode if she slowed down or stopped. From then on she knows how to take advantage of her opportunities very well: she replaces Demi Moore in ‘While You Were Sleeping’, another blockbuster movie, she is a computer programmer in ‘The Network’, she becomes a lawyer in the legal thriller ‘Time to Kill’, or in a nurse in love with a young Hemingway in the movie ‘In love and in war’. And in 1997 she earns twelve million dollars for taking part in the sequel to ‘Speed’, entitled ‘Speed ​​2: Cruise Control’, in which she took up her character from the first part of it, now aboard a cruise ship deluxe.

The end of the 20th century is for Bullock one of unlimited activity: ‘Practically witches’, ‘The forces of nature’, ‘Miss Special Agent’… activity that continues at the beginning of the 21st century, with ‘Murder… 1, 2, 3’, ‘Clan Ya-Ya’, ‘Love with notice’ or ‘Crash’. In 2009 he filmed the romantic comedy ‘Crazy Obsession’, with a performance with which he first won the Razzie for worst actress (the actress went to pick it up saying ‘thank you very much for ruining my career’) and three days later he won the Oscar for performance by the same film.

Another milestone in her performance was the space survival drama ‘Gravity’, by Alfonso Cuarón, where she played a rookie astronaut who, after an accident and the death of her partner, George Clooney, has to manage to return to earth in a foreign ship. In much of the film, Ella Bullock played alone, without any partner, interacting with objects, and she was nominated for an Oscar for that work.

Sandra Bullock was engaged to actor Tate Donovan, in 1994 she had an affair with Keanu Reeves, and in 2011 the two actors were rumored to be together again. In 1996, she began a romantic relationship with Matthew McConaughey that lasted four years. She dated Ryan Gosling, her co-star on ‘Murder…1, 2, 3’ for about a year; years later the actor declared that Bullock has been one of the only two women with whom he has been in love. In 2005, she married television presenter and businessman Jesse James, whom she divorced when she found out that she had been unfaithful to him. In the middle of the process, of great media impact, she adopted a baby as a single mother, Louis Bardo Bullock, and later another of hers, her daughter Laila Bullock. In 2012, she was considered by Forbes magazine as one of the celebrities that generates the most confidence in the North American viewer. The publication claimed that all the people included in the list were on it “because they have managed to stay in stardom for decades without giving game to gossip magazines.”

This week, during the promotion of his latest work, ‘The lost city’, he has revealed that this has been his last work for a long time: «I want to be in the place that makes me happiest, which means more time at home with their children Louis, 12, and Laila, 10. She is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, whom she began dating in 2015, whom she describes as a “very patient” man and “a saint.” The actress explains that her boy is “the right human being” to be part of her family.