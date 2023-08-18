Sandra Bullock: The family feud that overshadowed the successful film for which the actress won an Oscar

image Source, Getty Images caption, Michael Oher claims his foster parents betrayed him.

A legal battle between a retired football player and his childhood foster family has reignited debate over the 2009 Hollywood film that brought this true story to the big screen.

It has also created controversy regarding the film’s lead actress, Sandra Bullock.

weak side (“A Possible Dream”) tells the story of a struggling black teen who, after being in foster care, goes to college and becomes a sports star. with the help of a white family,

However, a legal action now reveals that this story of recovery is based on a lie.

This week, Michael Oher, the former NFL player on whom it is based weak side, Filed an application to end its relationship with TuohiesThe family that welcomed him.

Ohr, now 37, claims he was never compensated for the feature film and received “nothing” for a story that “wouldn’t happen” without him.

The filmmakers of the film have not commented yet.

image Source, Getty Images caption, Sandra Bullock won a statuette for her role in “The Blind Side”.

The former player also accused the Tuohy family of lying about his adoption trick him into signing a guardianship agreement when he was 18, a process that did not legally make him a member of the family but gave the Tuohys legal control of their finances.

The family described those allegations as “painful and absurd”, denied making large profits from the film, and called the legal action “extortion”.

weak side grossed over $300 million at the box office worldwide, which added several million more to the sales in various video formats.

Ohr’s comments have revived criticism that the film promotes a negative “white savior” narrative; Namely, when a central white character rescues a person of another ethnic origin who was in adverse circumstances.

Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for her role as the mother, Leigh Anne Tuohy, in the film.

critical voices They have demanded that he return his OscarArguing that the paper represents a questionable narrative.

“You can free Sandra Bullock weak sideBut not me,” author and public speaker Ola Ojewumi of X Social Network, formerly Twitter, wrote.

Bullock has not commented on the matter, although some have come to her defense, including her co-star Quinton Aaron, who played Oher in the film.

“It doesn’t make sense to say things that he has to give up his award,” Aaron told TMZ Sports this week.

He added, “Her performance was outstanding and should not be swayed by anything that has nothing to do with her.”

Film and television critic Richard Roeper said that “blaming him for new and very disturbing allegations about the story in real life is completely false and unfair.”

image Source, Getty Images caption, The Tuohies and their children at the premiere of the film.

The BBC has contacted Bullock’s team for comment on the controversy.

no blind side It is the first film to be criticized for conveying a “white savior” narrative.

Samantha Shepard, a film professor at Cornell University, told the BBC that it was a reference to the famous 1915 production. birth of a nation (“Birth of a Nation”)which he considers “a story about the need for white people to save the country”.

The “white savior” narrative has also been seen in other sports films. glory Road (“Road to Glory”) in 2006, the 2013 feature film “42” about baseball player Jackie Robinson, and race (“Race”) about Jesse Owens in 2016.

“What we see in these types of movies is even Stories About Black Lives Aren’t Really About Black People“, it alleges, “but on the altruism and sincerity of white patriarchal forces”.

Actress Vanessa Williams talks with journalist Barbara Walters in 2010 weak side and added, “It raises a point for black people, well, here’s another white family saving the day… another story of a black man who needs a white man to come and take him.”

Williams asks, “Can you name a movie in which blacks saved whites?”

Professor Sheppard points out that racial representation in film has increased significantly in recent years, led by more black filmmakers.

Directors like Tyler Perry and Jordan Peele are “telling more dimensional stories about black lives, not white-centric.”

Renewed cultural debate continues weak side consider it a film that was once acclaimed as a classic now it looks old,

However, for many movie fans, the legal dispute between Oher and Tuohy may have a happy ending.