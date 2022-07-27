Sandra Bullock: the strange syndrome she suffers from and that could end her career

Sandra Bullock is celebrating her 59th birthday and although she has established herself as one of the most famous and beloved actresses in the industry, a few months ago she made a brutal confession in which she pointed out that suffers from a strange syndrome that could put an end to his professional career.

Oscar-winning actress assured that after so many years dedicated to the film industry, experienced burnout syndrome that is, a kind of excessive physical and mental exhaustion that prevented him from continuing with his life.

That is why after a long time of experiencing it made the decision to temporarily withdraw from the limelight to recover and devote his full attention to his children, who became his highest priority.

“I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule but my own. I am so burned. I’m so tired and I’m not able to make smart healthy decisions and I know (…). Work has always been constant for me and I have been very lucky, but I realized that it was becoming my crutch, ”she declared in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

Sandra Bullock has prioritized her health and that is why she took a break in her career

Photo: Instagram

“I take my job very seriously, but right now I just want to be with my kids and family 24/7. This means that I am going to give myself a break“, he added.

Sandra Bullock In the same conversation he pointed out that definitive retirement is not an idea that I contemplate at the moment, but it will take more time to accept or not a project.

Bullock’s last film appearance was “The Lost City,” an action romantic comedy in which he starred opposite Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe.

Sandra Bullock takes the time to accept a project

Photo: Instagram

What is “Burnout”?

Burnout Syndrome or Burnout Syndromealso known as “Burnout” and is a health problem associated with employment or unemployment.

It is mainly caused by the stress produced by workloads, causing serious physical and mental health problems that interfere with normal activities.

