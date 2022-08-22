Sandra Bullock ‘tried and tried and tried’ to get Oscar-winning movie off the ground

It’s not uncommon to hear that an actor turns down a role and later regrets it. Many actors have refused to take on roles for personal or professional reasons. However, Sandra Bullock had to defend herself when reports surfaced that she turned down a role in an Oscar-winning film. Bullock reportedly did not intend to miss out as she had “tried and tried and tried” to get the movie off the ground.

Sandra Bullock was destined to star in ‘Million Dollar Baby’

Actress Sandra Bullock attends a screening of “Gravity” during the 57th BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Leicester Square on October 10, 2013 in London, England. | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for BFI

Sandra Bullock has been a major driving force in the acting industry since the 1990s. The star has joined various star-level and behind-the-scenes productions. This ended up being her downfall as she missed out on an Oscar-winning movie in 2004.

Bullock was supposed to star million dollar Baby, in the role that later fell to Hillary Swank. According to the Irish Examiner, she had pitched the film to various executives, but no one wanted to touch it. She said: “We had million dollar Baby with someone else for a while, trying to make it. I could not do it. We tried and tried and tried.”

The actor explained that he tried to reason with the powers that be, telling them it was an incredible story he wanted to tell, but they wouldn’t listen. According to Bullock, executives reasoned that “women’s boxing movies don’t sell.”

Eventually, Bullock decided to focus on something else and began making the sequel to the hit 2000 film. miss Sympathy. But for the moment miss sympathy 2 he turned around, million dollar Baby It was already greenlit, and Bullock was unable to star in it due to scheduling conflicts.

“Then I started doing miss Congeniality 2, and they got Hilary [Swank]and they got clint [Eastwood],” she said. Bullock had to clear the air months later over speculation that she turned down the role, calling the rumors “total rubbish.”

‘Million Dollar Baby’ was a commercial success

million dollar Baby follows the story of Maggie Fitzgerald, a waitress who aspires to be a boxer. She seeks the help of a grumpy but well-intentioned elderly trainer, Frankie, who is initially unwilling to help her. Frankie and Maggie develop a close bond. However, during one of Frankie’s games, Maggie suffers a tragic injury that leaves her a quadriplegic.

She begs Frankie to help her die, which he does. The film is narrated by Frankie’s friend Eddie Dupris and is based on stories by FX Toole. Rope Burns: Stories from The Corner. million dollar Baby it was a critical and commercial success earning $216.8 million on a budget of $30 million.

The film was nominated for several awards, including Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and a Grammy Award. For Ella’s role as Maggie Ella, Swank won both an Oscar and a Golden Globe, while Morgan Freeman (Eddie) won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. million dollar Baby it has a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sandra Bullock was one of the highest paid stars

Bullock got his big breakthrough when he starred in Speed alongside Keanu Reeves in 1994. Over the next decade, the actor had several big hits with While you were sleeping, two weeks’ notice, and of course, miss Sympathy. The star meets her Speed co-star Reeves in 2006 The lake House and won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in the sports drama the blind side.

Bullock joined the ranking of Hollywood’s highest-paid stars in 2013 when he earned $20 million up front on the film. Gravity. According to Insider, Bullock made at least $70 million in total for the film. Since then, Bullock has appeared in critically acclaimed films, including Ocean’s 8, bullet train, Y The lost City.

