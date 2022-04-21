Sandra Bullock unleashes laughs

Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for dramatic actress. She would also deserve it as a comedian. See if not The Lost City (2022), the third film by the brothers Aaron & Adam Nee, with a vein for romance, but also for satire.

“The Lost City” recounts a certain crisis of the romantic novelist Loretta Sage (Bullock) and work routines with the model of her book covers Alan / Dash (Channing Tatum). Her life is turned upside down when avid reader Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) thinks what he writes is real.

When Loretta disappears, Alan takes the reins with delirious consequences until the appearance of Jack (Brad Pitt). It is thus that the film, with extraordinary skill, becomes a wildly romantic adventure: the best, perhaps, of Loretta.

In this Nee comedy, the characters make fun of themselves by interpreting themselves as clichés, but with that irony that is lacking in today’s cinema. Bullock finally finds a sidekick on his level with Tatum; his acting dynamic is remarkable.

The greatest achievement of this comedy is that it is conceived as in the 1930s; made with “effect”. In other words, a style that proposes to go from one side to lead to another; that adds unthinkable elements to maintain interest. But above all, it features a dominant female character.

The Nees find their effect on the leads and their chemistry. The absurd plot is deployed with all ingenuity to transform it into a cheap exotic novel that works, precisely because it has such a punch that it is impossible to stop reading it.

Bullock is in top form, and the Nee brothers have the knack for lightly crafting a comedy that never takes anything seriously. It will be the most fun in this 2022.